M’sian man claims S’pore has no halal fast food & McDonald’s serves pork, apologises for false claims

Malaysian man draws criticism after claiming Singapore has no halal fast food

A Malaysian man drew criticism online after claiming that Singapore has no halal fast-food options and alleging that even McDonald’s outlets here serve pork.

Although the original clip has since been deleted, his remarks resurfaced after the Complaint Singapore Facebook page reposted the TikTok video on Tuesday (14 July).

Claims even McDonald’s in Singapore serves pork

In the video, the man described Malaysia as “the best country” and said one of its biggest strengths was its food.

He claimed that travellers often struggle to enjoy fast food overseas because halal options are limited.

“Even if you just go to Singapore, not even that far, you still can’t really eat the fast food there because it’s not halal,” he said. “Even McDonald’s has pork and all that.”

Says Malaysia offers greater convenience and variety

The man also compared Malaysia with countries he had visited, including China, Japan, and South Korea, arguing that it offered greater convenience and a wider variety of food.

According to him, people from different backgrounds, including Westerners, Chinese, Koreans, Japanese, and Arabs, could easily find food they enjoyed in Malaysia.

Malaysia’s payment ecosystem also earned his praise, as he claimed it was more flexible than those in the countries he had visited.

He noted that cash, cards, QR payments, and Touch ‘n Go are all widely accepted across the country.

Netizens point out inaccuracies in his claims

The repost quickly attracted attention, with many netizens pointing out that his claims about Singapore were inaccurate.

One commenter said the remarks made it obvious that the man had never visited Singapore.

Another Facebook user defended Singapore, describing it as “one of the best” countries for halal food.

A separate commenter said the video had gone viral some time ago and that the man had already apologised.

His apology also appeared in the comments section of another repost, where he admitted that he should have done more research before making the claims.

All McDonald’s outlets in Singapore are halal-certified

Contrary to his claims, all McDonald’s outlets in Singapore are halal-certified by the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore, or MUIS.

This means Muslim customers can dine at the chain with confidence.

Several other international fast-food chains in Singapore are also halal-certified, giving diners a wide range of options.

Also read: Man complains about lack of halal food at IKEA Alexandra, netizens accuse him of being entitled

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Featured image adapted from Complaint Singapore on Facebook and Google Maps.