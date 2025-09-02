Man complains about lack of halal food at IKEA Alexandra, netizens accuse him of being entitled

Man accused of ‘entitlement’ after complaining about lack of halal options at IKEA Alexandra

A Muslim customer recently voiced his disappointment after discovering that IKEA Alexandra’s restaurant does not offer halal-certified food.

He shared his frustration on TikTok last Thursday (28 Aug), contrasting it with IKEA Tampines’ restaurant, which does serve halal options.

“So I guess, no food for us Muslims. Thank you IKEA, for being so understanding,” he remarked sarcastically in his video.

However, the post quickly drew backlash from netizens, many of whom labelled his response “entitled”.

Man’s post garners backlash from netizens

Although the man has since turned off comments on his original TikTok, a repost on Instagram attracted widespread criticism.

Some netizens felt he was making an unnecessary fuss, pointing out that IKEA is a business, “not a charity”.

Others argued that while speaking up is valid, religion should not be “weaponised” in this way, especially in a secular society where businesses are not obliged to provide halal options.

Even fellow Muslims joined the criticism, with some accusing him of being “self-entitled” for expecting “the whole world” to cater to his beliefs.

Man calls for ‘consistency’ across outlets

In a follow-up video on Sunday (31 Aug), the man addressed the backlash he received over his initial complaint.

He argued that the issue lies in the lack of consistency across IKEA outlets, noting that while the Tampines branch serves halal food, the Alexandra outlet does not.

Citing IKEA Singapore owner Ikano Retail’s reported revenue, he questioned why the company could not “afford a halal certificate” or set up “a small kitchen that serves halal food”

He also pointed out that Muslim customers contribute to IKEA’s revenue, yet the company was, in his view, neglecting a portion of its customer base.

Responding to accusations of entitlement, the man stressed that he was not asking for halal food at just any restaurant, but at one where it is already available at another branch.

“For me to ask for halal food is not an entitlement. It is a dietary requirement,” he said.

He went on to highlight that IKEA often speaks about its social responsibilities and involvement in outreach programmes, but in this case was “careless” towards a group of people.

While clarifying that he is not “demanding” halal options, he urged IKEA to “walk the talk” and reconsider its decision.

IKEA responds to complaint

In response to queries from MS News, IKEA Singapore noted that IKEA Alexandra has been serving Singaporeans for 30 years, helping them “build their dream homes”.

While its Swedish Restaurant and Swedish Bistro at the Alexandra outlet do not currently offer halal-certified meals, customers can find halal options at IKEA Tampines instead.

“With its larger store footprint, IKEA Tampines accommodates a dedicated halal kitchen, serving lines, and other facilities required for halal preparation, and offers a variety of dishes such as baked chicken leg and beef cheek,” a spokesperson said.

Also read: Shiok Burger submits new application for MUIS halal cert, regrets & apologises for confusion

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from IKEA and Google Maps, for illustration purposes only.