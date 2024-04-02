Shiok Burger submits new application for MUIS halal cert, regrets & apologises for confusion

Shiok Burger reapplies for MUIS certification after confusion over halal status

After the recent fiasco over its halal status, local fast food chain Shiok Burger has submitted a new application for a halal certification from the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS).

Acknowledging the inconvenience the confusion has caused, the company again apologises to all customers.

It promises to provide updates on its new application.

Earlier application type was incorrect

In a statement to MS News, a Shiok Burger spokesperson revealed findings from the company’s recent discussions with MUIS.

Apparently, it had submitted the wrong type of application. For context, Delibowl filed to amend its existing halal certification to include Shiok Burger, which it also operates.

As the spokesperson explained then, they had assumed that it meant there was no need for a new cert since they added Shiok Burger’s ingredients, menu, floor plan and processes to Delibowl’s cert.

The company has since learnt that such an application is incorrect. Accounting for the mistake, the spokesperson for Shiok Burger said: “We deeply regret any confusion or inconvenience this oversight may have caused, especially to our esteemed Muslim community. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to MUIS for their patience, understanding, and invaluable assistance throughout this process.”

Shiok Burger submits new application for halal cert

Shiok Burger also apologised to customers in the spirit of integrity and transparency.

In light of this discovery, the company has submitted a new application for a MUIS halal certification. The spokesperson reiterated the company’s commitment to complying with regulatory requirements and maintaining customers’ trust.

Hoping to assuage public concern, he said:

We understand the importance of halal certification to our Muslim patrons, and we assure you that we are actively working towards a resolution.

Shiok Burger has promised to provide regular updates on its ongoing application in hopes of being transparent and accountable.

You may follow Shiok Burger on Facebook to stay updated on the developments.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Shiok Burger on Facebook.