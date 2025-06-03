Nomad eSIM has plans for every type of traveller. Here’s how to pick the right one for your trip.

Nomad eSIM offers flexible plans to match any travel style & budget

Staying connected overseas used to mean queuing for SIM cards, fumbling with SIM trays, or dealing with bill shock from roaming charges (or, if you were really unlucky, all three).

Now, savvy travellers are switching to eSIMs, digital SIM cards you can activate before takeoff for instant, hassle-free data the moment you land.

Nomad eSIM takes it a step further with flexible plans tailored to a variety of trip lengths and data needs. But with so many options available, the real question is: how do you choose?

Types of Nomad eSIM plans & how it keeps prices competitive

Before we get into which plan suits which type of traveller, here’s a quick overview of what Nomad eSIM offers:

Single-country plans — Best for short trips or if you’re staying in one destination.

Multi-country bundles — Ideal for border-hopping across several countries.

Regional plans — Covers broader areas like Asia-Pacific or Europe with one plan.

Global plans — Designed for travellers visiting multiple continents.

Some locations also offer long-duration plans — up to 365 days — for extended trips, and even unlimited data options for heavy users who stream, upload, or work remotely.

Variety aside, another standout is how Nomad eSIM keeps its prices competitive without compromising on convenience or coverage.

The ‘trick’ lies in how each plan is adjusted by data size and validity, so you only pay for what you need. Some plans also skip less-travelled countries to keep costs down and coverage focused, giving you value where it matters.

A quick guide to picking the right plan for your trip

When choosing a Nomad eSIM plan, start by thinking about where you’re going and how you’ll use your phone.

If you’re sticking to one country and mainly using your device for navigation, messaging, and light browsing, a single-country plan with 3GB to 5GB might be all you need.

Those travelling through multiple destinations can go for a multi-country bundle. Nomad eSIM offers curated routes like Italy-France-Germany, Singapore-Malaysia-Thailand, and China-Japan-South Korea, giving you seamless coverage without having to switch SIMs.

For broader coverage, regional plans for Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, and more keep you connected across several countries under a single plan — no juggling required.

And for the ultimate convenience (or if you’re the type who might spontaneously book a new leg mid-trip), Nomad eSIM’s Global-EX plans cover up to 112 countries, making them ideal for round-the-world itineraries, work travel, or frequent flyers who just want one plan to do it all.

Don’t forget to factor in how long you’ll be away. For holidays that stretch over a few weeks, look for long-duration plans that last up to 30 or even 45 days — great for extended holidays or remote work stints.

And for the data-hungry, unlimited plans are available in select countries including Thailand, Australia, and China (with more to come), making them perfect for streaming, uploading, or content creation without worrying about caps.

Data calculator helps you estimate how much GB you’ll need

If you’re still unsure how much data you’ll actually need — will you really scroll through enough Instagram to burn through 30GB in a week, or could 5GB suffice? — that’s where Nomad eSIM’s Data Calculator comes in handy.

This nifty tool breaks down typical travel usage, from maps and messaging to video calls and streaming. So instead of second-guessing yourself (and over- or under-buying), you’ll get a clearer picture of how much data your habits actually require.

Once done, the calculator even recommends a list of suitable plans so you can browse, pick, and check out with confidence.

Get a discount on your next Nomad eSIM purchase

After you’ve set off, you won’t be left guessing either — Nomad eSIM’s app lets you track your data usage in real time, so you always know exactly how much you’ve used and how much is left.

Combined with the instant activation, seamless setup, and 24/7 customer support, it’s a travel solution that’s equal parts smart and stress-free — especially with this exclusive promo just for MS News readers.

From now till 31 Aug 2025 at 12pm, the first 30 users can enjoy 50% off their first Nomad eSIM purchase using the code <NOMADMSN50> at checkout.

Missed it? No worries, you can still get 20% off with <NOMADMSN20>, whether it’s your first plan or a return trip. Just note that these codes don’t apply to sale items, Day Plans, or plans under US$5.

Download the Nomad eSIM app here and visit the official website for more information. Be sure to follow it on Instagram and TikTok to stay updated on new promo codes and travel tips.

Also read: Nomad eSIM has overseas data plans from S$0.20/GB, 24/7 customer service & no hidden roaming fees

This article was brought to you in collaboration with Nomad eSIM.

Featured image courtesy of Nomad eSIM and adapted from PR Image Factory on Canva, for illustration purposes only.