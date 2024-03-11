S$6.50 noodles at Seletar Mall come with only 1 fishball, eatery offers to compensate customer

S$6.50 noodles at Seletar Mall served with only one fishball

Although display pictures at food establishments are for reference only, customers would expect them to resemble the actual food servings.

So when a customer discovered a significant discrepancy between the noodle bowl she purchased and its advertised image, she took to social media in exasperation.

The image promised a bowl of overflowing ingredients. However, she found that the noodles were served with only one fishball and one meatball.

Since then, the eatery has apologised and said it had offered her another bowl of noodles.

Facebook user says fishball noodles at Seletar Mall didn’t match image

On 2 March, the Facebook user shared her disappointing experience with the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE group.

A picture of her receipt reveals that she dined at the ‘Let’s Eat’ eatery at Seletar Mall. On that day, she purchased a bowl of mini wok noodles for S$6.50 and a S$2 canned drink.

The display image gave an impression of the noodle bowl filled to the brim with ingredients.

To her dismay, the noodles came served with only one fishball and one small meatball. Adding to her disappointment, it was also missing other ingredients such as an egg that was shown in the display picture.

She also alleged that the staff did not provide ice for her canned drinks, and showed her a rude attitude.

“What kind of service standard is this?” the woman wrote.

Eatery offers to compensate customer

Since the incident, the eatery expressed its willingness to provide service recovery.

On 10 March, reporters from 8world News went down to the store to inquire about the situation.

Notably, Xu Zhi Hao (transliterated from Chinese), the eatery’s branch manager, explained that each noodle bowl comes with fixed ingredients. These ingredients match those that were advertised on the display picture.

Mr Xu admitted that the staff may have been too busy on that day, leading to negligence on their part.

“We provide many food options, each with different ingredients. In addition, employees may need to collect money and cook noodles in the afternoon, so they may miss some ingredients if they are too busy.”

He also highlighted that they recently started using ‘water eggs’ for the dish, which break apart once ingredients and soup have been added. Thus, this could explain why Ms Morrisroe thought no eggs were included.

Mr Xu also apologised to Ms Morrisroe and offered to compensate her with another bowl of noodles.

