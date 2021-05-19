NParks May Close Outdoor Facilities Like Parks & Beaches If There Are Too Many Visitors

In light of the rising number of community cases recently, Singapore has had to tighten its Covid-19 measures to reduce the risk of transmission.

Though members of the public can still visit outdoor areas like parks and beaches, that may soon change if they get too crowded.

On Wednesday (19 May), the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) warned that these areas may close temporarily if there are too many visitors and will only reopen once crowds have thinned.

Members of the public are advised to check the visitorship levels of these places before heading down.

NParks may close parks & beaches if they get too crowded

According to MSE, 9 individuals have been caught gathering in groups of more than 2 in parks and beaches managed by the National Parks Board (NParks).

They have since been fined for the offences.

To prevent the risk of transmission at these outdoor areas, NParks may also temporarily restrict access to outdoor areas such as:

Parks

Section of beaches

Lawns

Such restrictions also apply to outdoor facilities like shelters and car parks should they get too crowded.

These facilities will only reopen when they become less crowded.

Check visitorship levels before heading to parks & beaches

MSE also advised Singaporeans to visit the Safe Distance @ Parks portal before heading to parks, nature reserves, and beaches.

The portal allows members of the public to check real-time visitorship levels at these locations, so they can avoid crowded areas.

Source

They can also check visitorship statuses of beaches like those in Sentosa.

Source

Visitors are reminded to adhere to prevailing safe management measures while at these locations, including wearing a mask and keeping to groups of no more than 2.

Stay home as much as possible

The tightening of social distancing measures is meant to reduce transmission risks during this crucial time.

Should crowds form at our parks and beaches, that would only be counterproductive, potentially extending the duration of our tightened measures.

We hope Singaporeans will stay at home as much as possible during this time and keep themselves and their loved ones safe from the invisible foe.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from TheSmartLocal.