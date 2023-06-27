Din Tai Fung Offering NS Men S$2 Har Cheong Gai With Minimum Spending Of S$68

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

NS Men Can Get S$2 Har Cheong Gai From Din Tai Fung

In Singapore, men are expected to devote two years of their lives to National Service (NS).

To reward our NS men for their hard work and effort in serving the nation, Din Tai Fung has released an exciting offer.

From 26 June, NS men can visit Din Tai Fung to redeem har cheong gai, or crispy chicken in marinated shrimp paste, for just S$2.

However, this is provided that they spend a minimum of S$68.

The offer is available for both past and present NS men, and will last till 2 July.

Redeem har cheong gai from Din Tai Fung at just S$2

To commemorate the upcoming Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Day on 1 July, Din Tai Fung has released a very special offer for all NS men.

With a minimum spending of S$68, NS men can redeem har cheong gai at just S$2 during their visit to the restaurant.

The restaurant’s har cheong gai is normally priced at three wings for S$6.80, so this fresh deal would definitely be a bang for your buck.

Past & present NS men can redeem the wings

To express their gratitude for all those who have served the nation, Din Tai Fung is opening up their offer to both past and present NS men.

To redeem the special wings, one simply has to show their 11B, SAF/SPF/SCDF or LifeSG App to staff in the restaurant.

While the offer is available across all outlets in Singapore, one has to dine in to enjoy the promotion.

Promotion available till 2 July

However, take note that the promotion will only be available till 2 July.

For NS Men who are looking to treat themselves after booking out, this might be the deal for you.

So gather your friends and enjoy some tasty wings at a steal, while there’s still time.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from CapitaLand and Din Tai Fung Singapore on Facebook.