NS55 Credits Allegedly Redeemable As Cash Via Sheng Siong ATM, TikToker Shares Useful Hack

S$100 NS55 Credits Allegedly Redeemable As Cash Via Sheng Siong ATM

To commemorate 55 years of National Service (NS), eligible servicemen recently received S$100 of digital credits via the LifeSG mobile app.

While there were limitations as to what it could be used on, a TikTok user recently found a useful ‘hack’ that allows recipients to redeem the credits in the form of cash.

On Tuesday (5 Jul), TikTok user @kpherluke shared the redemption process using ATMs at Sheng Shiong supermarkets.

@kpherluke This can only be done at $TM service at Sheng Siong 🙌🏻 ♬ POP! – NAYEON

NS55 credits redeemable as cash

According to the Ministry of Defence’s (MINDEF), the NS55 credits can be used at online or physical merchants that accept payment by “Scan and Pay” either via:

PayNow UEN QR or

NETS QR

Many servicemen, however, may not be aware that they’re also able to redeem their credits in the form of cash via Simple Teller Machines ($TM) at Sheng Siong outlets.

Explaining the process, TikTok user @kpherluke starts off by selecting the ‘PayNow’ option.

A subsequent screen prompted the user to select the amount he wishes to withdraw — the TikTok user chose S$90.

The clip then cuts to a scene of him withdrawing notes worth S$90 from the machine.

He also showed a screenshot, apparently of the remaining S$9.80 credit reflected on his LifeSG app.

OP and other TikTok users share tips in comments

In response to other TikTok users, the OP also offered tips on how to make the ‘hack’ work.

The OP shared that the first and arguably most important step is to ensure that the S$100 credits have been credited to their LifeSG app.

Because of the S$0.20 service fee, he claimed that the maximum withdrawal limit is S$90.

The OP also shared that they could spend the remaining S$9.80 at other merchants that accept payment via PayNow and UEN.

As of 10am on Thursday (7 Jul), the ‘hack’ is apparently still working.

Potentially handy hack

While it remains unclear if this is an intended loophole, the ‘hack’ is certainly handy for servicemen who wish to receive their NS55 credits in the form of cash.

As the popular saying goes, cash is king, and even though more merchants adopt electronic payment methods, not all are on board the e-payment train yet.

We hope eligible servicemen will spend their NS55 credits wisely.

