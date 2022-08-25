NTUC Offers Freelance Drivers & Riders Up To S$300 To Cope With Heightened Fuel Costs

Freelance Drivers & Riders Can Apply For NTUC Relief Scheme From 29 Aug

The pandemic, coupled with supply chain woes and global events, has led to inflated prices worldwide, including that of fuel and gas.

To help drivers and riders struggling with the rising fuel costs, NTUC is now offering them a cash relief of up to S$300.

All drivers or riders who are members of the National Private Hire Vehicles Association (NPHVA) or the National Delivery Champions Association (NDCA) can qualify for NTUC’s Freelancers and Self-Employed Unit (U FSE) Relief Scheme 2022.

The scheme is part of the S$1.5 billion support package announced by the Government earlier in June.

Drivers & riders must be members of NPHVA or NDCA

On Thursday (25 Aug), NTUC announced that they are offering freelance combi bus, limousine, delivery drivers, and delivery riders a one-time cash relief of up to S$300.

To be eligible for the relief scheme, drivers and riders will need to fulfil the following criteria:

Be paid members of NPHVA or NDCA

Hold valid vocational licenses

Delivery drivers or riders must use a motor vehicle to make deliveries

Be in the trade for over a month at the date of application

Did not receive the one-off S$150 relief from the government

During the application process, applicants will be required to submit proof of trade income, vehicle type, work activity, and their self-employed status.

Combi bus or limousine drivers who have been NPHVA members for over three months at the date of application may receive up to S$300. If they have been members for less than three months, they may receive up to S$250.

Similarly, delivery drivers using vans or cars and have been NDCA members for over three months can get up to S$300. Those who have been members for less than that can receive up to S$250.

Motorbike users may receive S$150 and S$100 respectively.

The application period begins next Monday (29 Aug) and will end on 28 Oct. Those interested can apply for the scheme here.

Those who require in-person help can also approach NTUC’s roving helpdesk. More details about this can be found here over the coming days.

Hopes to ease their financial burden

This is the second iteration of the NTUC U FSE relief scheme.

According to The Straits Times (ST), more than 1,000 drivers and riders are expected to benefit from the scheme.

NTUC Director and Advisor to NPHVA and NDCA Ms Yeo Wan Ling said she hopes the scheme will ease the situation for drivers and riders who rely on their vehicles for work.

She added that she hopes the cash relief will go some way in helping them financially.

Ms Yeo assured that NPHVA and NDCA will continue to journey with drivers and riders to ensure they can sustain themselves in the profession.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.