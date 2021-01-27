129 FairPrice Outlets Open On 1st Day Of CNY Is The Most To Date

During Chinese New Year (CNY), many shops in Singapore would close for a few days to allow their staff to spend time with family and friends.

During this time, however, Singaporeans still require access to essentials goods like groceries.

On Wednesday (27 Jan), NTUC FairPrice announced that 129 of its outlets islandwide will remain open on the 1st day of CNY (12 Feb).

28 outlets will also be open 24/7 on CNY Eve (11 Feb) for those who need to buy ingredients for their reunion dinner at the last minute.

121 FairPrice stores will open till 5pm on CNY Eve

According to NTUC FairPrice, the 129 outlets that will be open on the first day of CNY (12 Feb) this year is the highest number to date.

Last year, 114 FairPrice outlets remained open on the first day of CNY.

On CNY Eve (11 Feb), 121 FairPrice stores and Mobile Trucks will open till 5pm while another 28 will continue to open 24/7.

During the festive period from 11-13 Feb, customers can also purchase groceries via FairPrice Online. Deliveries, however, will only be made from 8am till 6pm during this period.

All FairPrice outlets will revert to their usual opening hours on the 2nd day of the Lunar New Year (13 Feb).

For more information on the opening hours of your nearest NTUC outlet, check out the website here.

Adhere to safe distancing measures

Kudos to FairPrice for keeping so many of their outlets open during the CNY period, allowing Singaporeans to stock up on groceries.

Given the shorter opening hours during the CNY festive period, crowds are likely to be expected at the supermarkets.

With this in mind, we hope customers would continue to adhere to safe distancing measures as we continue the fight against the Covid-19 virus.

