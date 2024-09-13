Nurse in India cuts off doctor’s genitals to escape rape attempt

Nurse escapes from attempted rape by cutting off doctor’s private parts

On Wednesday (11 Sept) night, a nurse at a hospital in Bihar, India narrowly escaped a gang rape attempted by a group of medical workers.

Bihar Police said one of the perpetrators was a doctor and also served as the administrator of the institution.

According to Indian news outlet NDTV, the nurse was finishing her shift at the hospital when hospital administrator Dr Sanjay Kumar and two associates attempted to rape her. The trio were reportedly drunk at the time.

In an attempt to escape Dr Kumar and his associates, the nurse used a blade to slash at the doctor’s genitals. She called the police after fleeing from the hospital.

Police officers were later dispatched to the hospital where the three suspects were arrested.

Men were intoxicated

The men had reportedly locked the hospital from the inside and turned off the CCTV cameras before trying to rape the nurse.

Police officers recovered the blade used by the nurse, blood-stained clothes, as well as mobile phones.

The police also confirmed that the three men had been consuming alcohol before the incident.

