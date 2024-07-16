Nursery teacher in Thailand forces child to carry faeces home in backpack

Earlier this week, a woman in Thailand claimed that a teacher at her daughter’s nursery forced her child to carry faeces home with her in her backpack. The woman even said that the teacher had done this twice already.

The woman has lodged a complaint at the local municipality office while also looking for a new school for her daughter.

Faeces wrapped in child’s clothing and brought home

The woman said her daughter has only been attending the nursery for two months, yet she had been forced to carry home faeces in her backpack twice.

The family discovered the faeces were wrapped in the child’s clothing and stuffed inside her backpack alongside her books. When asked why this happened, the teacher said that the girl had pooped her pants, according to Channel 3 News.

The family was confused why the teacher didn’t flush the poop down the toilet. Instead, the teacher opted to wrap the lumps of faeces inside the child’s clothes and stuffed them in her backpack to bring home.

This prompted the family to ask other parents if this had happened to them and several said that it had.

Other parents corroborate claim

Other parents have since corroborated the incident, saying this had been done to their children as well, before they decided to relocate their children to other schools.

Moreover, there were additional claims that the teachers neglected proper care for the children.

One story alleges that a child was forced to strip down after they had pooped their pants during the national anthem. They were then left to stand there until the end of the national anthem.

Even though the parents had packed spare clothes in the child’s backpack, they weren’t allowed to change. The teacher then called the parents asking them to come to the school to change clothes for their child. If the parents didn’t answer or come over, the child would have been left at the flag pole naked.

According to Matichon, this was not an isolated incident either.

The mom, who lodged a complaint at the municipality, said that her daughter used to enjoy going to school. Now, however, she is fearful of the experience.

Investigations underway

After the woman’s complaint, the municipality established a committee to investigate the claims.

The committee has asked the school to monitor the teacher’s behaviour.

Featured image adapted from Ch7HDNews on Youtube and Matichon.