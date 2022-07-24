NUS Visiting Professor Embroiled In Fake Degree Scandal, Profile Removed From University’s Website

NUS Visiting Professor Chen Chunhua Faces Allegations Of Holding A Fake Degree

A visiting professor at the National University of Singapore (NUS) Business School is under scrutiny for alleged fake links with Huawei and for holding a fake degree from an unrecognised university in Ireland.

Chen Chunhua is a National School of Development professor at Peking University and dean of BiMBA Business School at the same university.

The 58-year-old purportedly claimed to be a military adviser for Huawei, reported South China Morning Post, but the tech company came out with a statement refuting these links.

Following the allegations, NUS Business School has removed her profile from their website.

Details of Chen’s educational background were scrutinised by Chinese netizens after she gained attention for her alleged links to Huawei.

While they have now been removed, public information on Newhuadu Business School’s website states her education records as follows:

Bachelor’s degree in engineering from the Department of Radio of South China University of Technology – 1986

Master’s degree in business administration from NUS School of Business Administration – 2000

Doctorate in business administration from the European University of Ireland – 2001

Post-doctorate in corporate management from Nanjing University Business School – 2005

The European University of Ireland is not recognised as a legitimate university by the Higher Education Authority of Ireland.

It has no campus or office, although it stated its address as being in Dublin city centre. It was the subject of investigations by Irish authorities, according to a 2011 report in the Irish Times.

Huawei denies links with professor

After Chen claimed to be a military adviser for Huawei, the Chinese tech company refuted this.

Huawei has nothing to do with Professor Chen Chunhua, Huawei does not know her, and it is impossible for her to know Huawei.

Chen had allegedly written numerous articles about Huawei, and one of them claimed that she’d met the founder Ren Zhengfei in 2017.

Apparently, he had insisted on personally driving her.

However, she denies writing these articles.

NUS removes profile of visiting professor

Chen is listed as an NUS Executive MBA alumni on its website, class of 2000, and was an adjunct professor, i.e. a professor who’s hired on a contractual or part-time basis, at NUS Business School.

However, checks by MS News on 24 Jul show that Chen’s profile has been removed from NUS’ website, although it was listed previously.

Upon queries from MS News, an NUS Business School spokesperson said,

We hold our faculty to the highest standards and are conducting a review of the adjunct faculty member’s credentials. The faculty member will not be teaching any modules pending our review.

Hope truth comes to light

If the allegations prove true, it’s certainly a concern for NUS.

We hope that the truth will emerge and that steps are taken to ensure that all teaching staff have legitimate academic credentials.

