NUS Student Pays S$8,500 Rent For High-Floor Apartment With Bathtub & Floor-To-Ceiling Windows

NUS Student Claims She Pays S$8,500 Rent For Condominium Unit

For students studying overseas, most would find accommodation for as low a price as possible. But, these wallet-friendly places usually have the most spartan of furnishings that meet only the bare minimum of an international student’s needs.

A university student decided to do away with such stereotypes after finding her dream apartment in Singapore, for which she’s willing to pay over S$8,000 a month.

In a video on a Chinese language interior design Facebook page, 裝修有設計, the student takes viewers on a house tour, showcasing the stunning features of her apartment.

These include floor-to-ceiling windows, a full leather sofa, and even an en-suite bathroom with a concealed bathtub.

NUS student pays S$8,500 monthly rent for apartment with a view

The interior design page first posted the video on 29 Dec 2023. Since then, the clip has garnered over 294,000 views.

It begins with the host asking a student from the National University of Singapore (NUS) how much she pays for rent each month.

She reveals that she spends S$8,500 on her accommodation.

A house tour of the 2,000-square-foot apartment then follows after the quick interview.

The student takes the host around the place, starting from the living room with a balcony that overlooks the neighbourhood.

Although this was unclear in the video, her unit appears to be a high-floor apartment located in a condominium complex.

The student shares that, at home, she enjoys resting on the full leather sofa, or playing the piano. She also catches up on her studies at a table placed on the balcony.

Highlighting the landlord’s plants on the side of the balcony, the student says that a gardener comes over occasionally to maintain them.

The kitchen is similarly well-equipped with a microwave, an oven, as well as a fridge with an external ice dispenser.

Bedroom has large closets, en-suite bathroom & tall windows

However, the most impressive part of the house is probably her bedroom.

Upon walking in, there is a large closet before the door leading to the en-suite bathroom.

The bathroom is so spacious that it can accommodate an additional closet, dressing table, and even a concealed bathtub.

Steps away from the bathroom is the student’s bedroom, which boasts floor-to-ceiling windows on two sides, overlooking the vicinity.

Despite the grandiose layout of the house, the student seems to be quite content with only having a bed, a TV, and some items strewn across the floor of the room.

Although she pays an exorbitant amount of money for the house, she says she does not spend much outside of food and transport.

“I used to spend more on luxury items, but I came to learn that these items are not representative of who I am,” she explains.

The student concludes by adding, “Who I am, what I wear, and what I use have no relation to each other whatsoever.”

