NUS student deflates tyres of 7 cars using green beans, gets S$3K fine

A National University of Singapore (NUS) student who deflated the tyres of seven cars using green beans has received a S$3K fine.

The 24-year-old reportedly carried out the acts to protest the environmental impact of sport utility vehicles (SUVs).

NUS student deflated tyres to protest climate change

According to The Straits Times, Benjamin Chia Yit Loong was interested in climate change and environmental issues, and wanted to discourage SUV ownership.

On 19 Nov 2024, he brought a packet of green beans to two multi-storey carparks along Woodlands Drive 14.

Chia wanted to deflate the tyres of cars parked near his house and leave fliers on these vehicles about the environmental damage caused by SUVs.

He deflated the tyres by unscrewing the tyre caps, placing green beans inside the tyre valve, and screwing the cap back in.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Lu Huiyi said Chia had deflated all four tyres for the first car and deflated one or two tyres for the rest of the vehicles.

Fliers criticising SUVs were also left on the cars.

Chia was arrested on the same day of his offences.

Student gets S$3k fine for mischief

While driving to a petrol station to reinflate the tyres, one of the victims reportedly scraped their car against a kerb at the carpark.

The car’s rear spat was damaged as a result and required repairs of S$380. Chia has since compensated the victim for the repairs.

While the offence of mischief is punishable with up to two years in jail, a fine, or both, the prosecution sought only a fine.

Furthermore, the prosecutor noted that the damage caused was minor and that the accused had no prior convictions.

He was eventually given a S$3,000 fine.

