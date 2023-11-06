S’pore Customer Allegedly Finds Unidentified Object In POKKA Drink, Company Offers Exchange & Lab Test

Singapore Customer Reportedly Found Unidentified Object In POKKA Drink

In hot, sweltering Singapore, there’s nothing more relaxing than cracking open a cold drink to quell the heat.

So, imagine the shock a consumer in Singapore felt when something slimy touched their lips while drinking a can of POKKA Houjicha.

Upon pouring it out, they allegedly found an unknown object floating in the liquid.

Since then, the drink company has offered an exchange and taken the drink in question for a lab test.

Consumer allegedly finds ‘soft & slimy’ object in POKKA Drink

Speaking to MS News, 42-year-old customer service team lead Prima Khaw said that they had last ordered a carton of 24 POKKA Houjicha Japanese Roasted Tea from Shopee Supermarket on 8 Aug.

On the day of the fateful discovery, Prima’s daughter took out a can of the drink from the fridge and reportedly felt something touch her lips upon taking her first sip.

Prima then told the daughter it might be tea leaves and instructed her to pour the drink out into a glass to see what it was.

To their horror, they apparently saw an unknown object floating in the liquid. When Prima touched it, they described it as “soft and slimy”.

Per a photograph Prima provided to MS News, the object seems to be a grey lumpy matter covering about a third of the drink’s surface.

Drink company offers exchange & lab test

Prima subsequently contacted POKKA on Saturday (4 Nov) about the issue via email.

Additionally, Prima mentioned that the unknown object could be mould.

Based on the email exchange MS News saw, POKKA initially only offered a one-for-one exchange.

Following further requests from Prima, however, the POKKA representative said they would also be sending the sample for a lab test.

POKKA told Prima they would exchange the drink in question for six new cans of Houjicha as well.

On top of that, they will send someone to collect the contaminated drink and send it for testing.

The drink company also promised to keep Prima updated once the results are out, which may take around a month.

At the moment, it’s still unclear what the substance was.

Featured image courtesy of Prima Khaw.