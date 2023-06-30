Customer Allegedly Finds ‘Black Substance’ Inside Canned Drink From Shopee, Urged To Inform SFA

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Strange ‘Black Substance’ Discovered Inside Can Of Coke From Shopee After Customer Drinks From It

What’s worse than finding an unwanted and potentially harmful item — such as insects or mould — inside your food or drink?

Finding it after you’ve already taken a bite or sip out of it.

Unfortunately, that’s apparently what happened to a customer who bought multiple cans of Coca-Cola from Shopee.

After drinking one of them and thinking that it tasted strange, they were horrified to discover a mysterious “black substance” inside.

The customer took to Facebook to complain about their disgusting discovery, and many other users urged them to bring the matter to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

Customer finds mysterious black substance inside Coke

On Thursday (29 June), a Facebook user took to the Complaint Singapore group to share that they had purchased 30 cans of Coke from Shopee.

The OP and their daughter took “a few gulps” from one of the cans and felt like it “tasted weird”.

Before throwing the beverage away, they decided to pour out all the contents from the can to investigate.

To their shock and horror, an odd unidentifiable lump of dark-coloured matter allegedly came out.

This traumatised the poor OP and their daughter, who immediately felt like throwing up.

“I wouldn’t know what is that thing and [I’m] too [traumatised] to even investigate further,” the OP stated, adding that the expiry date of the Coke is in October this year.

Netizens urge customer to contact SFA

Upon seeing the post, other Facebook users urged the OP to bring the case to the SFA.

One netizen pointed out that many people in Singapore drink Coke every day, so it’s important for the authorities to conduct an investigation and inform the public if there’s anything to be wary of.

Another user said that the SFA is able to go collect the items to send for a lab test.

Feedback can be submitted via SFA’s website here.

There were those who also warned everyone against buying drinks that are nearing their expiry date.

This user learned this the hard way when they allegedly purchased six bottles of beer from Shopee within six months of their expiry date.

They claimed that the bottles were “mouldy”, and one of them was even broken.

Additionally, someone stated that they wished all beverage cans were transparent.

That way, it would be easier to spot any unwelcome additions before it’s too late.

Of course, a number of aspiring internet sleuths attempted to identify the peculiar clump.

Guesses include the melted inner coating of the can and a cigarette butt.

Whatever it was inside, we hope that the OP and their daughter do not suffer any unpleasant side effects from ingesting the tainted Coke.

MS News has reached out to the OP, Shopee, and the SFA for more information and will update this article once they get back.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.

