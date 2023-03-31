Woman Finds Tissue Paper In Drink From Balestier Hawker Stall, Falls Ill The Next Day

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Woman Finds Tissue In Drink, Warns Others To Check Before Eating

Most of us dig into our food without a second thought when dining out.

Well, it may be a good idea to check for foreign objects before taking a bite in future.

One patron at Balestier Market and Food Centre allegedly found a lump of tissue paper at the bottom of her cup after finishing her sugarcane juice.

Her child shared about the incident on their TikTok page and Reddit to warn others to check their food and be careful when eating out.

They have also lodged a complaint with the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and the police.

Woman finds tissue paper in drink

In a TikTok carousel on Wednesday (29 Mar), the OP shared that their mother was drinking an iced sugarcane juice from a hawker stall in Balestier when she realised there was something at the bottom of the cup.

The cup was an opaque green, so she only saw the unidentified object when she was almost done with her drink.

The OP elaborated that their mother was puzzled by the sight, but initially wrote it off as a lemon slice as it was submerged beneath ice cubes.

She even asked the OP’s father if he had ordered lemon sugarcane juice for her.

The OP’s mother only realised that the foreign object was actually a soggy lump of tissue paper after fishing it out with a pair of chopsticks.

Horrified by the sight, the family immediately informed the stall owner of the issue and lodged a police report.

They subsequently also sent a complaint to SFA.

It is currently unclear how the tissue got into the cup and whether it was previously used.

Unfortunately, the OP’s mom fell sick the following day, with symptoms including diarrhoea, nausea, and abdominal cramps.

Whether her illness is linked to the incident involving the soggy tissue in the drink is unclear.

Be wary when eating out

In their post, the OP urged fellow consumers to be careful when eating out to prevent belated discoveries of foreign matter in their food.

They also asked stall owners to be cautious when preparing food for their customers.

Indeed, it may be a good idea to check your food before consuming it, especially since preparation work often takes place behind the scenes.

After all, it’s better to be safe than sorry when it comes to personal health.

MS News has contacted the OP for more information. We will update the article if they respond.

Featured image adapted from Reddit.