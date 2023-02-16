Man Finds Remnants Of Dead Cockroach In Biscuits From Sengkang Minimart, SFA Investigating Matter

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Man Discovers Dead Cockroach In Biscuits From Sengkang Minimart

Tales of contaminated food products are stomach-turning. Such was the case when a woman discovered a parasitic worm wriggling in her sashimi.

Her experience wasn’t the only one of its kind, it seems.

Recently, a man discovered remnants of a dead cockroach in his biscuits from a Sengkang minimart.

Man finds pieces of dead cockroach in Sengkang minimart biscuits

On 9 Feb, a Facebook user shared about his nauseating encounter with a packet of biscuits.

According to the OP, he was in the midst of dipping the biscuits into his tea when he noticed something “abnormal” sticking out of it.

Initially, he assumed that it was ink. However, upon closer inspection, he realised that it was remnants of a dead cockroach.

To his horror, the cockroach appeared to have dried up and was flattened into the biscuit.

Speaking to MS News, the OP, Haiqal, said that he purchased the pack of biscuits from a convenience store at Rivervale Plaza.

He also shared that he has another unopened pack with him, and believes that the biscuits were imported from Malaysia.

Besides that, the biscuits are a household brand, he added. Furthermore, he expressed concerns that the manufacturing factory could have an infestation.

SFA investigating incident

In the comments, some users shared their suspicions that the biscuits were not imported from a legitimate distributor in Singapore.

Another user commented that the packaging looked outdated, and nothing like the new one.

In response to MS News’ queries, Singapore Food Agency (SFA) stated that they were investigating the matter.

Apart from that, they stressed that food safety is a joint responsibility. Food operators must adhere to good hygiene and preparation practices, they added.

Furthermore, members of the public who come across such food operators should report to SFA via their online feedback form.

As part of enquiry and gathering of evidence, they may contact the feedback provider for more details.

If SFA has obtained sufficient evidence, they will not hesitate to take enforcement action against errant food operators.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured images adapted from Facebook.