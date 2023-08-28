OCBC Banking Services Down On 28 Aug Morning, Cause Of Technical Issue Under Investigation

OCBC Banking Services Unavailable For Customers On 28 Aug Morning

On Monday (28 Aug) morning, OCBC Bank reported technical issues with their systems. As a result, most of their banking services, such as mobile and online banking, are not working.

Users who attempt to log in get either a perpetually loading screen or a screen telling them to try again later.

Responding to MS News’ queries at 12.24pm, an OCBC spokesperson said all banking services have been restored.

The bank is investigating the cause of the technical problem and will provide an update as soon as possible.

OCBC mobile banking apps down, users unable to log in

When MS News tried logging into our respective OCBC digital banking apps between 10.45am and 11.20am, we could not access any services.

Both the mobile banking app and the Pay Anyone app displayed the same notice, saying it was experiencing network issues.

It also read, “All our banking services are currently unavailable. We are sorry for the inconvenience and are working hard to bring things back to normal.”

Some of us encountered a perpetually loading screen on the mobile banking app.

Others received a notice saying that the app could not proceed with the request and asked the user to try again later.

Similarly, a few of us got stuck at the holding screen on the Pay Anyone app.

Those who managed to receive the login page were then unable to sign into their accounts. As with the mobile banking app, we were stuck at the loading page.

Other services, such as PayNow & business banking, are also affected

In a Facebook post on Monday (28 Aug) morning, OCBC said they faced technical problems with their systems impacting their various banking channels.

The affected services are:

mobile banking

online banking

PayNow

OCBC ATMs

Velocity (OCBC’s business banking service)

OCBC Cards.

Subsequent updates at 10.33am and 10.37am stated that they had restored card and branch services, as well as ATM services, respectively.

Below is OCBC’s statement in full, sent to MS News at 12.24pm:

We have restored all our banking services. Our customers can perform banking transactions at our branches, ATMs, Internet and mobile banking platforms, and Velocity. Cards services have also been restored.

We thank our customers for their patience and understanding. We want to assure them that their monies remained safe and customer data was secured throughout.

We are investigating the cause of the technical problem and will provide an update as soon as we can. Once again, we apologise for the inconvenience caused.

