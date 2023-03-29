DBS Digital Services Currently Down, Bank Assures Customers Systems Remains Secure

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

DBS Digital Services Currently Unavailable For Customers

On Wednesday (29 Mar), several DBS customers reported that they could not access the bank’s digital services, such as digibank Online and Mobile, as well as DBS PayLah!

DBS is currently working to resolve the issue, and will update their customers as soon as they have recovered their services.

The bank addressed the outage via a Facebook post that same morning.

Reports of DBS digital services being down spiked at 8.25am

According to online services monitoring platform Downdetector, reports of the DBS outage spiked at around 8.25am, with over 360 recorded problems.

76% of users complained of issues logging into the mobile app. 19% faced difficulty with online logins, while the remaining reports are of fund transfer issues.

DBS app says it is facing high traffic volume

When members of the MS News team tried logging into their respective DBS digital banking apps at around 9.45am, we could not access any services.

Instead, we faced a page stating the bank’s services were experiencing heavy traffic.

We also observed a long queue at a nearby POSB automated teller machine (ATM). Presumably, the people were queuing to check their bank accounts after realising that the app was not working.

Customers can still use cards in the meantime

Responding to queries from MS News, DBS said customers should refer to their Facebook page for timely updates about the ongoing situation.

In the Facebook post, the bank assured the public that its systems “remain secure and uncompromised”.

Customers should also be able to continue to use their DBS/POSB cards for transactions without any issues.

As this is a developing story, we will update this article as the situation progresses or when DBS issues more information about the outage.

