More wet weather expected in 1st half of Oct, with thundery showers on 1-2 mornings

Wet weather in 1st half of Oct comes as inter-monsoon conditions set in

The recent rainy spell is set to continue, with more wet weather coming over the next two weeks.

This prediction for the first half of October was made by the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) in a weather advisory released on Wednesday (1 Oct).

Wet weather on most mornings & afternoons in Oct

Over the next fortnight, thundery showers will fall over parts of Singapore on most days, MSS said.

These will occur in the late morning and afternoon.

Also, widespread thundery showers and gusty winds could occur on one or two mornings.

These could be caused by Sumatra Squalls — a weather phenomenon caused by the temperature difference between land and sea.

However, the total rainfall for the period is forecast to be near average over most parts of the island.

Southwest Monsoon to make way for inter-monsoon conditions

The Southwest Monsoon, which typically lasts until September, is coming to an end, MSS said.

Thus, inter-monsoon conditions are expected to set in over the first week of October.

These are characterised by light and variable winds, as well as higher lightning activity.

32-34°C maximum temperatures on most days

As for the temperature, the daily maximum on most days should range from 32°C to 34°C.

On a few days, it may “slightly exceed” 34°C, MSS noted.

Well below-average rainfall in 2nd half of Sept

In the second half of September, Singapore registered “well below-average rainfall”, with localised short-duration thundery showers over parts of the island on several days.

The Jurong West area was one of the driest, recording about 94% below-average rainfall.

In the afternoon and evening of 28 Sept, moderate to heavy thundery showers fell over many areas of Singapore in the afternoon and evening due to the regional convergence of winds.

On that day, Pasir Ris recorded a daily total rainfall of 59.4 mm — the highest for the two-week period.

Temperatures above 33°C on most days

Most days in the last two weeks of September recorded daily maximum temperatures of above 33°C, MSS said.

The highest daily maximum temperature for the period was 34.6°C, recorded at Pulau Ubin on 23 Sept and Admiralty on 27 Sept.

Featured image adapted from JC Presco on Pexels.