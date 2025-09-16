Thundery showers on several mornings in 2nd half of Sept, with few dry days

Thundery showers also on some afternoons over the rest of Sept

The recent wet weather is set to continue, with thundery showers expected on most days in the second half of September.

This was predicted by the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) in a weather advisory released on Tuesday (16 Sept).

Thundery showers on several mornings in Sept

The thundery showers over the next fortnight are expected to be widespread and accompanied by gusty winds.

These will take place in the pre-dawn hours and morning on several days, MSS said.

They may be brought about by Sumatra Squalls — a weather phenomenon caused by the temperature difference between land and sea.

However, thundery showers can also be expected on some afternoons over the rest of the month.

These will be localised over parts of the island, and of short duration, MSS said, adding:

There may be few dry days.

Nevertheless, the total rainfall for the next two weeks is still forecast to be near average over most parts of the island.

Southwest Monsoon conditions prevailing

The weather conditions are attributed to the prevailing Southwest Monsoon, which set in over the surrounding region in early June and will persist over the next two weeks.

This means that winds will blow mainly from the southeast or southwest.

The Southwest Monsoon is generally drier than at other times of the year and typically lasts until September, MSS previously said.

Above 34°C temperatures on a few days

As for the temperature, daily temperatures on most days should range from 24°C to 33°C.

On a few days, the daily maximum temperature may go “slightly above” 34°C.

This is despite the thundery showers expected on most days, MSS said.

Well above-average rainfall in 1st half of Sept

In the first half of September, Singapore registered “well above-average rainfall”, with localised short-duration thundery showers over parts of the island on some days.

On several days, thundery showers took place in the pre-dawn and morning, due to Sumatra squalls.

The Seletar area was the wettest, recording about 248% above-average rainfall, while Paya Lebar had 73% above-average rainfall despite being the driest area.

In the morning of 5 Sept, widespread thundery showers and gusty winds occurred due to the passage of a Sumatra squall.

On that day, a daily total rainfall of 102.6mm was registered at Sarimbun Reservoir — the highest rainfall recorded for the two-week period.

4 days of below-30°C temperatures

Due to the rainy weather and cloudy skies, Singapore experienced “relatively cool conditions” on several days in the first half of September.

Thus, the daily maximum temperature dropped below 30°C on four days, MSS said.

The hottest daily temperature for the period was just 33.8°C, recorded in Admiralty on 3 Sept.

