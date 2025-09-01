Wet weather on most days in 1st half of Sept, with showers on several mornings

Wet weather in 1st half of Sept to result in above-average rainfall

Wet weather conditions are expected in the first half of September, with showers on several mornings.

This was predicted by the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) in a weather advisory released on Monday (1 Sept).

Wet weather on several mornings of first half of Sept

The thundery showers over the next fortnight are expected to fall over parts of the island in the late morning and afternoon on some days, MSS said.

They will be of moderate to heavy strength, it added.

Also, widespread thundery showers and gusty winds could occur in the pre-dawn hours and morning on several days.

These may be brought about by Sumatra Squalls — a weather phenomenon caused by the temperature difference between land and sea.

Thus, the total rainfall for the next two weeks is likely to be above average over most parts of Singapore.

Southwest Monsoon conditions prevailing

The weather conditions are attributed to the prevailing Southwest Monsoon, which set in over the surrounding region in early June and will persist over the next two weeks.

This means that winds will blow mainly from the southeast or southwest.

The Southwest Monsoon is generally drier than at other times of the year and typically lasts until September, MSS previously said.

As for the temperature, the daily maximum will likely range between 32°C and 34°C on most days.

Over the second half of August, Singapore experienced localised short-duration thundery showers on several days.

On a few days, though, thundery showers and gusty winds took place in the pre-dawn and morning, due to Sumatra squalls.

About half of Singapore experienced above-average rainfall, with that of the Clementi area about 128% above average.

However, the area around Changi was the driest, with rainfall about 40% below average.

In the early morning of 24 Aug, widespread thundery showers and gusty winds were experienced due to the passage of a Sumatra squall.

That day, a daily total rainfall of 104.2mm was registered at Ulu Pandan — the highest rainfall recorded for the two-week period.

Maximum temperature of 34.7°C recorded in Ang Mo Kio

Most days in the last two weeks of August recorded a daily maximum temperature of between 32°C and 34°C, MSS said.

On 22 Aug, the highest daily maximum temperature of 34.7°C for the period was registered in Ang Mo Kio.

