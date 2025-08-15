Short-duration thundery showers on most days in 2nd half of Aug, with near-average rainfall

Thundery showers in 2nd half of Aug expected between the late morning & afternoon

The recent wet weather is set to continue, with short-duration thundery showers expected on most days in the second half of August.

This was predicted by the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) in a weather advisory released on Friday (15 Aug).

Thundery showers in Aug also in the morning on a few days

The thundery showers over the next fortnight are expected to fall over parts of the island between the late morning and afternoon, MSS said.

Widespread thundery showers and gusty winds could also occur between the pre-dawn hours and morning on a few days.

They may be brought about by Sumatra Squalls — a weather phenomenon caused by the temperature difference between land and sea.

However, the total rainfall for the next two weeks is likely to be near average over most parts of the island.

Southwest Monsoon conditions prevailing

The weather conditions are attributed to the prevailing Southwest Monsoon, which set in over the surrounding region in early June and will persist over the next two weeks.

The forecast indicates that low-level winds will blow from the southeast or southwest.

The Southwest Monsoon is generally drier than at other times of the year and typically lasts until September, MSS previously said.

Warm & humid conditions on a few nights

As for the temperature, daily maximum temperatures on most days should range from 32°C to 34°C.

Warm and humid conditions may also return on a few nights in the second half of August.

On these nights, temperatures may remain above 28°C.

Over the first half of August, Singapore experienced localised short-duration thundery showers on most afternoons.

On a few days, though, widespread thundery showers and gusty winds took place in the pre-dawn and morning, due to Sumatra squalls.

Rainfall was above average over some parts of the island, but below average over other parts.

The area around Jurong was the wettest, recording about 80% above-average rainfall, while Somerset was the driest with about 49% below-average rainfall.

On 13 Aug, widespread thundery showers fell over many areas of Singapore in the early and pre-dawn hours, brought about by a Sumatra squall.

That day, a daily total rainfall of 78.6mm was registered at Pasir Laba — the highest rainfall recorded for the two-week period.

Highest-ever temperature for Aug recorded in Paya Lebar

The first two weeks of August had “several warm days” where the daily maximum temperature soared above 34°C, MSS said.

On 2 Aug, the highest daily maximum temperature of 35.8°C for the period was registered in Paya Lebar.

This was the highest-ever temperature recorded in August.

The previous record was 35.4°C set on two occasions — 10 Aug 2016 in Seletar and 9 Aug 2020 in Admiralty.

