Warm temperatures expected on several nights in 1st half of July, with rain on most days

Recent warm & humid nights will continue in July: MSS

No relief will be forthcoming from the recent warm and humid temperatures at night in the first half of July, despite rain falling on most days.

This was revealed by the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) in a weather advisory released on Tuesday (1 July).

Above 28°C on warm nights in July

Several nights over the next two weeks may be warm and humid, with temperatures staying above 28°C, MSS said.

During the day, maximum temperatures should be between 33°C and 34°C on most days.

On a few days, it may “slightly exceed” 34°C.

Thundery showers on most days

The warm weather is expected despite thundery showers over parts of the island on most days, MSS added.

These are likely to be localised and of short duration, and occur in the late morning and afternoon.

On a few days, widespread thundery showers and gusty winds will take place in the pre-dawn hours and morning.

They will be brought about by Sumatra squalls — a weather phenomenon caused by the difference in temperature between land and sea.

For this period, the total rainfall should be “near average” over most parts of the island.

Prevailing Southwest Monsoon conditions to persist

The weather conditions are attributed to the prevailing Southwest Monsoon, which set in over the surrounding region in early June and will persist over the next two weeks.

Winds during this time are forecast to blow mainly from the southeast or southwest.

The Southwest Monsoon is generally drier than at other times of the year and typically lasts until September, MSS previously said.

Below-average rainfall in 2nd half of June

Over the second half of June, localised short-duration thundery showers fell over parts of the island on several days.

However, most parts of Singapore registered below-average rainfall.

Jurong West was the driest, recording about 69% below-average rainfall, while the area around Admiralty was the wettest with about 63% above-average rainfall.

In particular, Singapore experienced moderate to heavy thundery showers over many areas in the early afternoon of 28 June.

On that day, a daily total rainfall of 69.3mm was registered in Woodlands — the highest rainfall recorded for the two-week period.

Several warm nights in last 2 weeks

As for the temperature, daily maximums of between 32°C and 34°C were recorded on most days.

Several warm nights were also experienced, especially in Singapore’s east, west and south.

On these nights, minimum temperatures remained above 28°C.

In Paya Lebar, the mercury went up to 35.3°C on 22 June — the highest daily maximum temperature for the period.

Also read: Warm & humid nights to continue in 2nd half of June, with thundery showers on some days

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Mike Enerio on Unsplash.