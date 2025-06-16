Warm & humid nights to continue in 2nd half of June, with thundery showers on some days

Most nights likely to be warm & humid till end of June: MSS

The recent warm and humid nights are likely to continue in the second half of June as Singapore experiences below-average rainfall.

This was revealed by the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) in a weather advisory released on Monday (16 June).

35°C temperatures on a few days

Most nights over the next two weeks are expected to be warm and humid, with temperatures staying above 28°C, MSS said.

During the day, maximum temperatures should be between 33°C and 34°C on most days.

But on a few days, the temperature may go up to as high as to 35°C.

Thundery showers on some days

Thundery showers will continue to fall over parts of the island on some days in the fortnight, MSS said.

These are likely to be localised and of short duration, occurring in the late morning and afternoon.

A few days may be “fair and occasionally windy”, it added.

For the second half of June, the total rainfall should be below average over most parts of the island.

Southwest Monsoon conditions prevailing

The weather conditions are attributed to the prevailing Southwest Monsoon, which set in over the surrounding region in early June.

Winds during this time are forecast to blow mainly from the southeast or southwest.

The Southwest Monsoon is generally drier than other times of the year, and typically lasts till September, MSS previously said.

Below-average rainfall in 1st half of June

Over the first half of June, localised short-duration thundery showers fell over parts of the island on several days, but most parts of Singapore registered below-average rainfall.

Jurong Pier was the driest, recording about 67% below-average rainfall, while the area around Clementi was the wettest with about 12% above-average rainfall.

Notably, Singapore experienced widespread thundery showers and gusty winds in the early hours and pre-dawn on 8 June, due to the passage of a Sumatra squall.

On 15 June, heavy thundery showers fell over the southwestern part of Singapore in the late afternoon and night, brought about by the localised convergence of winds.

On that day, a daily total rainfall of 131.2mm was registered at Jurong Island — the highest rainfall recorded for the two-week period.

35.8°C recorded in Ang Mo Kio on 1 June

As for the temperature, the first half of June was “warm”, MSS said.

On most days, daily maximum temperatures of above 34°C were recorded.

In Ang Mo Kio, the mercury even went up to 35.8°C on 1 June.

This was the highest daily maximum temperature for the period.

