Warm & humid nights likely in 1st half of June, with nocturnal temperatures above 29°C

Warm & humid nights expected in June as the Southwest Monsoon sets in

Singapore will get no relief from the recent sweltering weather, with even our nights to be warm and humid in the first half of June.

This was revealed by the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) in a weather advisory released on Monday (2 June).

35°C temperatures on a few days

Several nights in the next two weeks are expected to be warm and humid, with temperatures staying above 29°C, MSS said.

For the day, maximum temperatures should be around 34°C on most days.

On a few days, though, they may hit 35°C.

Thundery showers on some days

Thundery showers will still fall over parts of the island on some days, MSS said.

But these are likely to be localised and of short duration, occurring in the late morning and afternoon.

They will be brought about by Sumatra squalls — a weather phenomenon caused by the difference in temperature between land and sea.

For this period, the total rainfall should be “near average” over most parts of the island.

Southwest Monsoon coming in early June

The drier weather is attributed to the Southwest Monsoon, which will set in over the surrounding region in early June.

The Southwest Monsoon is generally drier than other times of the year, and typically lasts till September.

As it arrives, winds are forecast to strengthen and blow over Singapore from the southeast or southwest.

Below-average rainfall in 2nd half of May

Over the second half of May, localised short-duration thundery showers fell over parts of the island on several days, but most parts of Singapore experienced below-average rainfall.

Simei was the driest, recording about 63% below-average rainfall.

However, widespread thundery showers fell over Singapore in the late morning and early afternoon on 18 May, due to the passage of a Sumatra squall.

On that day, a daily total rainfall of 78.6mm was registered at Sembawang — the highest rainfall recorded for the two-week period.

Above-35°C temperatures on several days

As expected, the fortnight was “warm”, MSS said.

On several days, daily maximum temperatures of above 35°C were experienced.

In Paya Lebar, the mercury went up to 36.2°C on 24 May.

This was the highest daily maximum temperature for these two weeks.

