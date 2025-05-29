Redditor asks if S’pore is in a heatwave, netizens commiserate over ‘brutal’ weather

Redditor asks if Singapore is in a ‘heatwave’, proposes aircon dome

A post on r/askSingapore has sparked a wave of humorous and relatable replies from locals struggling to beat the heat.

On Wednesday (28 May), a Redditor asked, “Is Singapore in a heatwave yet????”, voicing frustration over the “brutal” weather in recent days.

The original poster (OP) even floated the idea of building an “aircon dome” over the country and wondered if anyone might be game to start a GoFundMe for the project.

The thread quickly gained traction, with fellow Redditors chiming in to share their own heat-related woes and creative coping methods.

Netizens share how they’re coping with the heat

One user shared that they “regretted eating mala in a non-aircon coffeeshop”, highlighting just how tough it is to enjoy spicy food in the current sweltering climate.

Another commenter grumbled about office temperatures, saying that even with the aircon set to 25°C, it still feels too warm.

A third joked that Singapore already has “air-conditioned domes” at Jewel Changi Airport and Gardens by the Bay, but what the country really needs is the “ultimate dome” to cover the entire island.

Others are making do with passive solutions — one Redditor shared that they haven’t turned on their water heater in two weeks, as the tap water is already lukewarm by default.

Singapore has heatwave plan in place if needed

While the tone online may be lighthearted, concerns over Singapore’s rising temperatures are real.

A heatwave here is defined as a period when the average daily high hits at least 35°C for three consecutive days, with an average daily temperature of no less than 29°C during that time.

Such events remain rare — only six heatwaves have been recorded so far, with the last one occurring in 2016, according to The Straits Times (ST).

In March this year, authorities introduced a national heatwave plan.

Under this framework, cooling centres will be set up islandwide shortly before a heatwave begins to provide relief from the heat.

The plan also outlines response measures across various sectors.

For instance, eldercare centres may suspend outdoor activities in the afternoon, and schools could shift to home-based learning if conditions worsen.