Thundery showers on most days in 1st half of Aug, expect rainy National Day week

Thundery showers on most days in 1st half of Aug, above-average rainfall expected

Singapore is set to have a rainy 60th National Day week, as thundery showers are expected on most days in the first half of August.

This will be in contrast to the last two weeks, which saw below-average rainfall, said the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) in a weather advisory released on Friday (1 Aug).

Thundery showers in Aug mainly in late morning & afternoon

The thundery showers over the next fortnight will fall over parts of the island in the late morning and afternoon, MSS said.

In addition to that, widespread thundery showers and gusty winds are expected in the pre-dawn hours and morning on a few days.

They may be brought about by Sumatra Squalls — a weather phenomenon caused by the temperature difference between land and sea.

The wetter weather, compared with the second half of July, means the total rainfall for the next two weeks will be above average over most parts of the island.

Southwest Monsoon conditions prevailing

The weather conditions are attributed to the prevailing Southwest Monsoon, which set in over the surrounding region in early June and will persist over the next two weeks.

The forecast indicates that winds will blow mainly from the southeast or southwest.

The Southwest Monsoon is generally drier than at other times of the year and typically lasts until September, MSS previously said.

As for the temperature, the daily maximum should range between 32°C and 34°C on most days.

Over the second half of July, Singapore experienced “fair and warm” weather on most days.

On some days, thundery showers fell over parts of the island, but most parts still recorded below-average rainfall.

The area around Clementi was the wettest, recording about 24% above-average rainfall, while Paya Lebar was the driest with about 83% below-average rainfall.

On 30 July, moderate to heavy thundery showers fell over many areas of Singapore in the night, brought about by the regional convergence of winds.

That day, a daily total rainfall of 88.4mm was registered at Lower Peirce Reservoir — the highest rainfall recorded for the two-week period.

Maximum temperature of 34.9°C recorded on 2 days

Most days in the last two weeks of July recorded a daily maximum temperature of above 33°C, MSS said.

On two days — 17 July and 18 July — the highest daily maximum temperature of 34.9°C was registered in Admiralty and Paya Lebar respectively.

Several warm nights of above-27°C minimum temperatures were also experienced, especially in the eastern, southern and western parts of Singapore.

Also read: More warm & drier weather in 2nd half of July, with warm & humid nights

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image from MS News.