More warm days & drier weather in 2nd half of July, with warm & humid nights

More warm days in the second half of July compared with the last two weeks: MSS

The spate of warm weather will intensify in the second half of July, with more warm days expected.

This was predicted by the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) in a weather advisory released on Wednesday (16 July).

Fair & warm on a few days in the rest of July

On a few days, Singapore will experience fair and warm weather, but thundery showers will fall in the late morning and afternoon on some days.

These will be localised over parts of the island, and of short duration, MSS said.

On one or two days in particular, widespread thundery showers and gusty winds may occur in the pre-dawn hours and the morning.

These will be caused by Sumatra squalls — a weather phenomenon caused by the difference in temperature between land and sea.

However, the second half of July is expected to be drier than the first half of the month, MSS said.

Thus, the total rainfall for the period is forecast to be below average over most parts of the island.

Southwest Monsoon conditions prevailing

The weather conditions are attributed to the prevailing Southwest Monsoon, which set in over the surrounding region in early June and will persist over the next two weeks.

Winds during this time are forecast to blow mainly from the southeast or southwest.

The Southwest Monsoon is generally drier than at other times of the year and typically lasts until September, MSS previously said.

More warm days in the rest of July, temperatures slightly above 34°C

More warm days will be expected in the rest of the month compared with the first half, MSS said.

On some days, daily maximum temperatures will be “slightly above” 34°C.

The trend of warm and humid nights will also continue, particularly over the southern and eastern parts of Singapore.

On some nights, the minimum nighttime temperature will hover around 28°C.

Over the first half of July, localised short-duration thundery showers fell over parts of the island on most days, leading to most parts of Singapore registering above-average rainfall.

The area around Clementi was the wettest, recording about 102% above-average rainfall, while Jurong Pier was the driest with about 36% below-average rainfall.

On 9 July, moderate to heavy thundery showers fell over many parts of Singapore in the morning, brought about by the regional convergence of winds.

That day, a daily total rainfall of 87.6mm was registered on Sentosa — the highest rainfall recorded for the two-week period.

34.2°C recorded on Pulau Ubin on 6 July

Two days in the first two weeks of July recorded a daily maximum temperature of above 34°C, MSS said.

On one of them, 6 July, Pulau Ubin registered the highest daily maximum temperature for the period — 34.2°C.

A few nights were warm, with the minimum temperature above 28°C.

This took place mainly over the southern and eastern parts of the island.

