Thai official photo goes viral for her glamorous appearance during municipal budget meeting

Thai official’s glamorous look captures netizens’ attention

Photos from a municipal meeting in Thailand went viral after social media users noticed the glamorous appearance of one particular female official.

Photos of her stood out due to distinct makeup

Yala’s Patae Subdistrict Municipality took to Facebook on Wednesday (Aug 5) to post highlights from its 3 Aug meeting, where officials discussed the fiscal year 2027 budget ordinance and a workforce plan spanning 2027 to 2029.

The post included photos of several officials participating in the meeting.

However, one female official stood out cause of her striking makeup.

It wasn’t simply a case of heavy black lower eyeliner and bright lipstick.

Her elongated eyebrows and pale foundation completed the look.

Reactions and comments aplenty

The image went on to receive thousands of reactions and comments.

While many made fun of her look, others encouraged her to be confident and be herself.

“Be proud of yourself! You have such a unique personality, and most importantly, you’re happy being who you are. Rooting for you!” one user wrote.

Photo was brightened to hide her wrinkles

She later responded to the attention in the comments section, joking that some users had noticed the photo had been edited.

“To everyone who noticed that this photo was edited, you’re really good. The photo was brightened to hide the wrinkles from being extremely busy with work lately,” she wrote.

“I was wondering whether people would notice that the photo had been brightened. Everyone who spotted it, well done!”

Her humorous reply prompted further reactions from netizens, with many praising her good-natured response as the photo continued circulating online.

Later vented frustration on her own Facebook

The official later posted on her Facebook feed, venting her frustration at people judging her makeup and style.

She added that the page was meant for official government matters, and threatened legal action against critics who commented on her appearance.

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Featured image adapted from เทศบาลตำบลปะแต อำเภอยะหา on Facebook.