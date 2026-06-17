Restoration attempt of religious statues in Brazil goes viral for their intense expressions

Restoration attempt of religious statues in Brazil goes viral to the horror of locals

Another piece of religious art became the subject of a botched restoration, much to the amusement of netizens but the chagrin of locals.

Earlier this week, photos emerged showing statues of the Virgin Mary and Jesus with striking expressions.

The restoration attempt had left the statues with bulging oogly eyes and bright red lips.

Municipality of Carmo do Cajuru, where the statues are located, even made an official announcement on 10 June to address the situation.

Commissioned restoration did not go to plan

The local parish commissioned the restoration after noticing that the statues, depicting scenes from The Passion of Christ, had become faded after exposure to the sun and weather.

However, the public was appalled by the restoration works, with some calling it an “eyesore”.

The paint was later stripped away in preparation for another restoration effort, but not before photos of the botched attempt began circulating online.

Municipal government denies responsibility

In response to the incident, the municipal government clarified that they were not responsible for the botched attempt.

“The Municipality of Carmo do Cajuru informs the public that it did not contract, authorise, or request the paintings currently identified at the Calvary monument located in Nossa Senhora Aparecida Square (Cruzeiro Square),” they said.

However, amusingly, the restoration that horrified locals seems to have also given them a bit of a boon. Much like another botched restoration attempt, tourists reportedly flocked to the town to see the amusing sight.

According to the New York Post, some 250,000 people went to the town just to see the statues.

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Featured image adapted from @CerfiaFR on X and @OSul_noticias on X.