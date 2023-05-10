Man Allegedly Served Super Thin Strip Of Butter On Toast At OldTown White Coffee M’sia

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Man Served Thin Strip Of Butter At OldTown White Coffee In Malaysia

Butter on toast is a popular staple all over the world, especially in Singapore and Malaysia, where we absolutely cannot do without our kaya toast. The savoury slice of butter combined with the sweetness of kaya is simply divine.

However, across the Causeway, one man did not get the usual amount of butter you would expect on toast. When dining at an OldTown White Coffee outlet in Malaysia, he allegedly received merely a strip of butter on his toast.

On Tuesday (9 May), Ernie Chen, the chairman and president of a college in Malaysia, took to Facebook to express his displeasure towards the experience.

OldTown White Coffee Malaysia allegedly gave man measly strips of butter

In his post, he uploaded a series of photos depicting the meagre amount of butter on his kaya toast.

The strips of butter were so thin, they took up less than a quarter of the surface area of the bread they were supposed to cover.

Chen wrote in the captions that the OldTown outlet he visited “totally lost out and suck at what they once did so well in”. This is in spite of the company once dominating the modern kopitiam scene.

He also compared OldTown to a competitor, saying that he is very particular about his butter and kaya toasts.

“Why does OldTown even still exist? This is called No Brain Butter Kaya Toast! Bye for LIFE Old Town!” he wrote.

Got the same amount of butter after requesting a new set

Chen later spoke to Malaysian news outlet Sin Chew Daily about his experience. He shared that he had ordered a set of butter kaya toast and some half-boiled eggs.

After discovering the measly strips of butter, he requested to get a new set of toast instead. To his dismay, new toasts reportedly had the same small amount of the spread.

At this point, Chen did not bother requesting another exchange.

Adding to the unpleasant experience, he said his toast was also soggy. The soya sauce for these half-boiled eggs was also soya sauce packs typically used for sushi.

“I’m shocked! This used to be my favourite coffee chain. How did it turn into this?” he lamented.

As this was his first time encountering this issue, he lodged a complaint with the OldTown outlet. However, he has yet to receive a reply.

MS News has reached out to OldTown White Coffee Malaysia for comment.

