One-Eyed Kitten Found In S’pore Industrial Area, Rescuers Seek Donations For Vet Bills

Rescuers Seek Donations For Vet Bills & Transportation Of One-Eyed Kitten

Walking around Singapore, we often find adorable stray cats roaming around. While some are cared for by the community, others are not as fortunate.

Earlier in March, rescuers found some kittens born in a dangerous industrial area. Amongst them was a one-eyed ginger kitten.

On Sunday (17 Apr), a woman posted in Sayang Our Singapore’s Community Cats to appeal for funds for him to visit a vet eye specialist.

The little one and his brother are also up for adoption.

Rescuers seek donations for one-eyed kitten’s eye specialist bills

According to the post, the one-eyed ginger kitten has been living in foster care after being rescued from a high-risk industrial area.

Rescuers have since made him a vet appointment with an eye specialist to get him checked.

He will be seeing Dr Heng Yee Ling from Mount Pleasant Animal Medical Centre (Clementi) on Tuesday (19 Apr) afternoon.

To help fund his transport and vet bills, rescuers are now appealing to the public for donations.

They emphasised that no amount is too small and all contributions are appreciated.

Kitten & brother both up for adoption

The one-eyed ginger kitten and several other strays were found in early March in a dangerous industrial area.

In total, there were 4 adults and 4 kittens living there.

According to an earlier Facebook post, workers in the area disliked their presence and have been ‘torturing’ them every day.

Rescuers then sought help from the public to put a roof over their heads so they could have a safe place to stay at. All the cats were later trapped for sterilisation.

In today’s update, the rescuer once again appealed for adopters for both the one-eyed kitten and his brother.

She emphasised that the Cat Welfare Society’s adoption guidelines apply to interested adopters.

Contact rescuer if you would like to adopt or donate

All animals, including stray cats, are often at the mercy of humans’ treatment. But each of them deserves a safe place to call home and be cared for.

If you’d like to contribute to the one-eyed kitten’s medical fees, you can PayNow or transfer the funds to the number or bank account stated here.

And if any big-hearted cat lovers out there would like to open up their homes to him and his brother, do send a message to the Facebook account too.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook.