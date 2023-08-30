Ex-S’pore Teacher Now An OnlyFans Creator, Finds Stripping Cathartic After Years In ‘Suffocating Environment’

OnlyFans Content Creator Chanel Yui Was Once A Secondary School Teacher

Even though the teaching profession is often associated with heavy and often stressful workloads, stability is a bonus that comes with the job.

In the case of Chanel Yui, however, she recently decided to leave her stable job as a secondary school teacher to pursue her new profession as a content creator on OnlyFans (OF).

When asked about her decision, Chanel described “stripping” — presumably referring to what she does as an OF content creator — as “cathartic”. This was the case as she had spent years prior in a “suffocating environment”.

Learned the ropes by helping best friend with her OnlyFans account

Chanel shared about her move on a recent livestream by That Mom Chat, hosted by Esther Lai-Joseph.

On the livestream, Chanel revealed that she quit her previous job as a secondary school teacher “quite recently” and that she’s “quite new” to the content creation scene.

When asked about her decision to pursue an OF career, she explained that her best friend Sakura was a successful OF content creator. Chanel added that she would help Sakura with “backend” work periodically such as taking photos and booking flights.

All along, I’ve already been dipping my toes into each of these platforms. So it’s quite natural to follow what my friends are already successful in.

Teacher turned OnlyFans content creator says stripping is ‘cathartic’

Chanel was also asked about her job as an OF content creator, which she described as “stripping” — presumably referring to the common impression of OF content being suggestive.

Even though most people might have their reservations about doing so, she personally finds it “cathartic”.

She explained that she had spent years in a “suffocating environment” and even received complaints for putting up inappropriate content online.

As liberating as the transition is, Chanel shared that the financial aspects of being a freelancer can be “scary”.

Before, she “didn’t have to worry about where her (your) money is going to come from” as a teacher.

Besides her previous environment and the complaints, Chanel revealed that her mother’s passing was “one of the main factors” that allowed her to make the switch. She likened it to having a responsibility taken off her back.

Also read: S’pore Influencer Tammy Tay Now On OnlyFans, Says She Will Not Create Explicit Content

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @thatmomchat on TikTok and @chanel.yui on Instagram.