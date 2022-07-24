S’pore Influencer Tammy Tay Now On OnlyFans, Says She Will Not Create Explicit Content

Singapore Influencer Tammy Tay AKA Ohsofickle Announces OnlyFans Page

OnlyFans, a subscription service for content creators, has earned a colourful reputation as many content creators use it to post exclusive adult content.

On Thursday (21 Jul), Singapore influencer Tammy Tay, better known as ohsofickle, shared on Instagram that she now has an OnlyFans account.

In her post, she said that she was now ‘taking it to the next level for the simps’.

She later clarified that although she knows what most people use the platform for, she will not be posting explicit content.

Tammy Tay now an OnlyFans content creator

On Thursday (21 Jul), the 30-year-old Singapore influencer and mother of two took to Instagram to share that she is now creating content on a new platform.

She kept her post subtle, captioning that she is ‘taking it to the next level for the simps’ because she’s a ‘c0nTeNt cReatoR’.

But she directed followers to the link in her Instagram biography which showed that she now has an OnlyFans account.

OnlyFans is a social media platform that allows content creators to earn money by selling exclusive content like photos and videos to subscribers.

Costs S$15.45 a month to subscribe

On Tammy’s OnlyFans account, she wrote ‘let me be your internet gf’.

She then asked fans to subscribe for not safe for work (NSFW) content.

Subscribing to her content will cost S$15.45 (US$11.11) per month.

Thus far, Tammy has made 8 posts on her OnlyFans page.

Will not be sharing explicit content

After announcing her foray into OnlyFans, Tammy shared that she received an overwhelming number of messages from concerned friends.

According to AsiaOne, the influencer said that although she understands what the platform is for and what most people use it for, it doesn’t just have to be that.

She went on to say that she does subscribe to “hot girls” who post explicit content but that is not her forté, hinting that she won’t be posting explicit content.

Tammy shared on Instagram that her OnlyFans subscribers can look forward to “pretty lingerie pictures” that she does not show on Instagram.

She said that OnlyFans has given her a reason to book a hotel room and a photographer for a photoshoot, something she never had a reason to do before.

It makes her happy that she can do that, she shared.

Tammy later said on Instagram that she was mentally prepared for the backlash she would get for creating an OnlyFans page.

But if Instagram is not getting her the engagement and income, she said she is going to try other platforms with the extra time she has on hand.

Applaud her bravery to try a new platform for the hustle

It’s safe to say that subscribers should not expect anything too explicit from Tammy’s OnlyFans page since adult content is illegal here.

Being a content creator in this day and age is no easy task and we applaud Tammy for her continuous bravery and effort in staying at the forefront of the industry, even if it means trying something new.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @ohsofickle on Instagram.