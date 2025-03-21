US OnlyFans creator charged with second-degree murder after client’s death during BDSM session

OnlyFans creator hired for BDSM session allegedly kills client, charged with second-degree murder

An OnlyFans creator in the United States (US) has landed herself in hot water after what was meant to be a kinky encounter turned fatal, reportedly due to her inexperience.

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, 31-year-old Michaela Brashaye Rylaarsdam was filming content for her page when her client, 55-year-old Michael Dale, suffocated during their session.

He had been left with a plastic bag over his head for at least eight minutes, secured with duct tape.

A BDSM session gone wrong

Court documents reveal that Mr Dale had found Rylaarsdam through an advertisement on a website commonly used for escort services.

Between March and April 2023, he reached out to her with several requests.

Among these, he asked to be wrapped like a mummy in Saran wrap and requested that a pair of women’s boots be glued onto his feet.

On 17 April 2023, Rylaarsdam arrived at Mr Dale’s home in Escondido, California around 6pm.

Reports described him as appearing “intoxicated”.

The two spent hours engaging in his fetishes — until things took a deadly turn.

Four hours later, an emergency call was made, and when authorities arrived, they found Rylaarsdam performing CPR on Mr Dale.

Unfortunately, he was declared brain dead the following day at the hospital.

Troubling videos uncovered

As part of the investigation, police learned that this was the first time Rylaarsdam had engaged in fetish behaviour.

Upon searching her phone, investigators found “troubling” videos that shed light on the events.

The footage showed Mr Dale struggling to breathe, with duct tape over his mouth, a plastic bag secured over his head, and additional cling wrap and tape around his face.

His wrists were bound, his fingers covered in tape, and his legs wrapped in plastic.

The videos suggested that he was unable to free himself from the bindings.

While he lay immobilised, Rylaarsdam was filmed performing a sex act nearby, apparently creating content for her OnlyFans page.

She denied putting the plastic bag over Mr Dale’s head, despite the evidence captured on video.

Charged with second-degree murder

According to the affidavit, Mr Dale had paid Rylaarsdam over US$11,000 (S$14,700) for a series of acts, including conversations, bondage, and other fetish activities at his home.

A man living in the same house reported that Mr Dale had rented a room there no more than five days before the incident.

Rylaarsdam, now in jail without bail, has been charged with second-degree murder, nearly two years after Mr Dale’s death.

To secure a conviction for second-degree murder, prosecutors must prove that Rylaarsdam intentionally committed the act, and that it posed a danger to life.

“There is no indication that he asked her to obstruct his breathing, asked her to put tape over his mouth, asked her to put a plastic bag over his head,” the prosecution stated.

They also pointed out that the bag, which restricted his breathing, remained on Mr Dale’s head for at least eight minutes.

Rylaarsdam’s defence, however, argued that she had no intention to kill and did not attempt to cover up the situation.

“She acted appropriately when she realised this was a problem,” her lawyer said.

He also suggested that Mr Dale’s consent could be a mitigating factor.

“There is definitely a consensual element — not only something he consented to, something he was actively seeking,” he added.