Man in Orchard allegedly asks woman for sex & hands out calling card ‘just in case’, woman warns others

Man in Orchard allegedly hands out calling cards to ask young women for sex

On Sunday (16 March), a woman took to Reddit to share her friend’s experience with a middle-aged man who allegedly approached her near *Scape in Orchard and propositioned her for sex, even handing her his calling card.

According to the OP, the man had approached her friend “under the guise of calling her attractive” and asked if she wanted to be “sexually intimate” with him.

The OP attached photos of the man’s calling card, which read “Chocolate Paul” in front and had his contact details on the back.

Man allegedly asks woman for ‘one-on-one’

Speaking to MS News, the victim — a local, mixed-race woman in her mid-twenties — said the incident occurred on Saturday (15 Mar) after she had just finished her work as a teacher.

While walking outside 313@Somerset towards *Scape to meet a friend, she was stopped by a short, medium-built man with a dark complexion.

She initially thought nothing of it but found his demeanour “very smiley”.

She said the man first spoke in a “made-up British accent” but quickly switched to a Singlish accent upon realising she was local, leading her to suspect he deliberately targets foreign women.

Without much preamble, he asked if he could “skip the small talk” and get straight to the point — telling her he found her attractive and would like to have a “one-on-one” with her.

When she asked what he meant, he clarified: “Two people behind closed doors together.”

The woman rejected his advance, which he accepted, but before leaving, he handed her a calling card that read “Chocolate Paul” along with his contact details, saying, “In case you change your mind.”

She also noted that the man was wearing a necklace with a cross, which she found ironic given the context.

Woman fears man is preying on young women

Later, while waiting for her friend near *Scape, she spotted the same man lingering in the area, raising concerns that he might be preying on young women.

“There’s a lot of young people at *Scape. Minors were there,” she emphasised.

Feeling uneasy, she discreetly took a photo of him from behind and shared her experience to warn others.

Netizens discuss acceptability of such approaches

The incident has sparked a discussion on Reddit about personal safety and the acceptability of such approaches in public spaces.

One netizen called the man “either very daring or very stupid”.

One Reddit user doesn’t see the issue as the man had asked for consent and accepted the rejection without making a fuss.

While some Reddit users speculated that the man was simply being direct, the OP argued that his behaviour was inappropriate.

“You shouldn’t be approaching women just for sex. That’s kind of screwed up. That shows what you think of women,” she expressed to MS News.

