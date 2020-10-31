Singaporean Turns World Leaders Into Oppas In Viral Facebook Post

Our world leaders are no doubt among the brightest and most educated people. However, knowledge and experience often come at the expense of their youth.

Often times, it’s not surprising them possessing a full head of grey or white hair.

On Monday (26 Oct), Singaporean TikToker Jaze Phua took to Facebook to share photos of our political leaders reimagine as their younger, oppa selves.

To spice up the original list, we also took it upon ourselves to add noona transformation for our female leaders too!

1. PM Lee Hsien Loong (Singapore)

First on the list is our Prime Minister (PM), Lee Hsien Loong. Truth be told, we’ve never thought that we needed to see him with bleached hair before this version existed.

As a K-drama actor, PM Lee would probably be the friendly and charming boy next door.

2. Former PM Najib Razak (Malaysia)

Next is former Malaysian PM Najib. We can’t help but think that his oppa version looks like an intellectual male lead from a K-drama.

We were shocked when he recently told the world to calm down over his nemesis Dr Mahathir’s tweets, so we won’t be surprised if there’s a huge plot twist in the show that his younger self is starring in too.

3. President Joko Widodo (Indonesia)

Some of us fall for the brooding male lead with a dark past. However, it seems the oppa visuals of President Koko Widodo fall within this category too.

4. President Rodrigo Duterte (Philippines)

The oppa version of President Rodrigo Duterte seems to be doused with a good dose of Korean skincare products. Just like every Korean celebrity, he seems to have achieved the highly-coveted ‘glass’ skin.

5. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha (Thailand)

Thai protesters may have demanded PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to dissolve Parliament and end the alleged harassment against opposition activists. Though many protesters want him to step down, we can see why some might want his oppa version to ‘step up’ and join a K-pop group.

6. President Win Myint (Myanmar)

We think Myanmar President Win Myint’s oppa self looks the best out of the bunch. With that charming smile and charismatic gaze, his younger version looks just like a filial son from a chaebol family.

7. President Tsai Ing-Wen (Taiwan)

Taiwan president Tsai Ing-Wen has gained recognition for her commendable efforts against the pandemic. After achieving 200 days without Covid-19, we predict both the older and younger noona version will be all smiles.

8. PM Jacinda Ardern (New Zealand)

The world may be facing turbulent times but PM Jacinda Ardern has handled every obstacle like a strong female lead. We imagine this noona as the badass character with beauty and brains which every female in the world aspires to be.

9. Chancellor Angela Merkel (Germany)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has gained admiration for her ability to deal with tough negotiations with various world leaders. Even as a noona, she exudes the confidence and charisma needed to sway opponents during debates.

Best oppas or noonas?

Though knowledge and wisdom are important when it comes to leading a country, it’s nonetheless refreshing to see the youthful versions of familiar world leaders.

Which is your favourite oppa or noona among the bunch? Let us know in the comments below.

