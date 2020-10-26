PM Lee Goes To Singapore Zoo 2 Months After Last Visit, Takes Instagram-Worthy Photos Of Animals

Travel restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic have dashed the year-end holiday plans of most Singaporeans.

But this doesn’t mean we shouldn’t behave like a tourist and explore the attractions in our own country.

Source

The Government has been encouraging Singaporeans to support local tourism and businesses during these tough times.

And Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is leading by example by doing just that, sharing this recent visit to the Singapore Zoo on Facebook.

Source

He also took the opportunity to thank the zookeepers and staff for their hard work during this period.

PM Lee amazed with animals

On Sunday (25 Oct), Mr Lee happily announced that he’d just been to the zoo, sharing a few photos that he took of the animals.

Although the last time he went to the zoo was just over 2 months ago in August, he said that each time he goes there, he always finds so much to see and learn.

Thus, he took the chance to expound on his knowledge of these magnificent creatures.

And also, we think, show citizens his awesome photography skills.

Source

Tidbits of info from PM Lee

Some of tidbits of information that Mr Lee shared were:

1. Colugos are also known as flying lemurs. However, despite their name, they are neither lemurs nor do they fly.

However, they do glide from tree to tree, thanks to the large piece of skin stretching from their claws to tail.

Source

2. Meerkats are also not in fact, cats. They’re actually part of the mongoose family.

Source

3. No visit to the zoo is complete without seeing chimpanzees climbing and swinging from tree to tree, using their elongated fingers and toes.

Sometimes, though, they just chill out and pose for photos.

Source

PM Lee feeds elephants

PM Lee didn’t just look and take photos, he also took a more hands-on approach.

For example, he got to feed the elephants, humorously sharing that they really like bananas.

Source

Their long, flexible noses were quick to sniff out and grab the bananas he offered them.

Source

PM Lee thanks zoo staff

Mr Lee also took the opportunity to thank the zoo staff.

Zookeepers have important jobs. They feed, clean, and care for the many animals under their watch.

Source

Not only that, the staff help ensure visitors have a good time on their visits to the zoo.

Thus, Mr Lee thanked them for keeping the zoo up and running during through the pandemic closure, as well as after it reopened in July.

The simple joys of S’pore

If there’s one thing we’ve learnt, PM Lee has excellent, Instagram-worthy photography skills.

Beyond that, his visit certainly does remind us that Singapore still has some simple joys left — like visiting the zoo and seeing creatures that you won’t see in your daily life.

So if you’re stuck in Singapore for the year-end holidays and looking for something to do with family and friends, why not head down to check these animals out for yourself?

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook.