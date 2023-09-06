Goodwood Hill Colonial Bungalow In Orchard Up For Rent, Has Annex Building & 5 Bedrooms

SLA Renting Out Goodwood Hill Colonial Bungalow In Orchard

Black-and-white houses have gained much public interest in recent months, and there is one such colonial bungalow up for grabs right now in Orchard.

The Singapore Land Authority (SLA) is leasing out one of the properties along Goodwood Hill.

SLA shared a short walkthrough of the house on Monday (4 Sep), giving us a glimpse into the rustic detached bungalow with its unique single-storey layout.

Based on successful bids on similar properties, the house at Goodwood Hill may go for somewhere around S$28,650 a month.

Orchard colonial bungalow has unique single-storey layout

According to the post, 3A Goodwood Hill lies among a cluster of other historic colonial residences with elaborate designs.

But, what sets it apart from the rest is its unique, single-storey, non-symmetrical layout with “minimal decorative embellishments on its exterior”.

Its interior also boasts all the stylistic features one would typically expect from a heritage property such as this one.

The SLA added that Goodwood Hill as well as its nearby Scotts Road are home to a series of bungalows with unique designs.

However, unlike the residences on Goodwood Hill, they have transformed the properties at Scotts Road into restaurants.

This move takes advantage of the prime location and accessibility to transport nodes.

42,291 sqft property comes with an annex building

The SLA’s State Property Information Online (SPIO) portal states that 3A Goodwood Hill is a single-storey house with two ensuite bedrooms and three other rooms in the Annex Building.

The property occupies a total land area of 42,291 sqft and comes semi-furnished.

It is close to amenities such as Newton Circus Food Centre and the various malls along the Orchard Road belt.

As the SLA has received multiple interests for this property, they will be conducting an open bidding exercise for it.

Interested bidders may visit during the open house on Saturday (9 Sep) from 10am to 1pm with a prior appointment.

A recent successful bid for a similar colonial property in Novena closed at S$28,650.

Due to its location, it won’t be surprising if the Goodwood Hill bungalow fetches a similar price. Regardless, the tenants will surely enjoy the home once they move in.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Land Authority on Facebook and SPIO.