Orchard Road Will Be Closed To Vehicles On Christmas Eve, Large Crowds Expected In The Area

Orchard Road Closed To Vehicles On Christmas Eve, Public Can View Crowd Levels Online

Orchard Road is usually busy most times of the year, but it seems poised to be even livelier this Christmas.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has announced the closure of the iconic street to vehicles due to large expected crowds.

From 6pm on 24 Dec to 2am on 25 Dec, Orchard Road and two connected roads will be car-free.

Furthermore, police and security officers will be managing crowds and conducting patrols to ensure safety.

Members of the public are also encouraged to check real-time crowd levels via the Crowd@OrchardRoad map before heading there.

Orchard Road closed to vehicles from 6pm on Christmas Eve

In October, the Orchard Road Business Association (ORBA) announced the first-ever Christmas Eve street party on the famed shopping belt.

According to the official website, attendees can enjoy music performances, meet Santa Claus, eat from food trucks, and more. But the hype would inevitably lead to huge crowds and traffic.

In a news release posted on Tuesday (19 Dec), the SPF announced a road closure to facilitate the event.

The stretch of Orchard Road between Scotts Road and Bideford Road, a slip road leading from Scotts Road into Orchard, and the carriageway of Mount Elizabeth will all be closed to vehicles.

Police will prevent vehicles from entering these three roads from 6pm on 24 Dec to 2am on 25 Dec.

They will only grant access to authorised vehicles as well as police and emergency vehicles. Auxiliary police officers will also regulate traffic at the affected junctions.

Thus, the public can party on the roads without fear.

Police advise attendees to remain vigilant about belongings

For extra safety, police and security officers will be present to manage crowd flow with the help of barricades and signs.

Other officers will also be conducting enhanced patrols to ensure security, while security staff may conduct checks on people’s belongings.

As they expect large crowds in the vicinity, the police warned the public to remain vigilant and adopt the following measures:

Watch out for your belongings

Be cautious when approached by strangers who try to get close to you

Avoid carrying large amounts of cash or wearing excessive jewellery

Ensure your bag is closed at all times and carry it in front of you

Avoid placing your wallet in your back pocket

Furthermore, they urged partygoers to:

Take note of crowd advisories and comply with instructions from officers and security personnel

Avoid contact or confrontation with unruly crowds

Approach any police officer or dial ‘999’ for urgent assistance

On top of those, the authorities reminded the public to avoid activities or party items that “may annoy or compromise the safety of others”.

“The Police will not hesitate to take action against anyone who causes public nuisance or breaks the law,” the SPF warned.

Members of public can see real-time crowd levels on map

Orchard MRT Station is likely to be a crowd hotspot. As such, staff will close several exits to regulate crowd flow if necessary.

The police advised members of the public to use Somerset MRT Station or other public transport options instead.

Fortunately, attendees can also monitor real-time crowd levels and area closures via the Crowd@OrchardRoad digital map.

The map, which will only be available from 6pm on 24 Dec, will certainly be very helpful in navigating the crowded event.

Featured image courtesy of ORBA and adapted from catchlights_sg from Getty Images Signature on Canva, for illustration purposes only.