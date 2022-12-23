Online Map Shows Orchard Road Crowd Conditions On 24 Dec, Siam Human Traffic Jams

Check Christmas Eve Crowd Conditions At Orchard Road Via Online Map

Orchard Road gets busy in the weeks leading up to Christmas, and crowds can get quite unbearable. Thankfully, there will be an online map that you can refer to, to check just how congested the area is before you visit.

This map will go ‘live’ at 6pm tomorrow (24 Dec).

Those who plan to do some last-minute shopping will certainly appreciate the convenience, so they can plan their visits accordingly.

Online map of Orchard Road provides real-time crowd updates

According to The Straits Times (ST), the digital map highlights areas in town where there are significant crowds.

To ease visitors’ experience further, it’ll also suggest alternative places they can go to nearby.

These alternative locations will have fewer crowds, so you can expect a less stressful shopping experience.

The online map will only start running from 6pm on Saturday (24 Dec) till 1.30am the next morning (25 Dec).

You may want to bookmark the link here so you can easily access it when you need it.

Large crowds expected over Christmas weekend

Since Christmas Eve and the occasion itself nicely fall on the weekends, crowds are unsurprisingly expected in the area.

With most people away from work, we may even expect significantly more shoppers there than usual.

ST reports that the police will be deploying crowd control barricades and direction signs to manage human traffic.

They have also advised commuters to use other nearby MRT stations like Dhoby Ghaut or Somerset instead of just Orchard.

Security checks on bags and personal items may be conducted, and members of the public are encouraged to comply.

Those who wish to refer to the digital map may access it via their computers and mobile devices.

Featured image adapted from 9V1BH on Flickr.