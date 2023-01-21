National Orchid Garden Has Free Admission For CNY, Valid For S’pore Residents & Students

National Orchid Garden Offering Free Admission For 2 Days, Go Jalan Jalan During CNY Break

While enjoying the super long Chinese New Year (CNY) weekend, perhaps visiting house after house may get a little tiring.

When that happens, why not take a break in nature and literally stop to smell the flowers?

The National Orchid Garden is offering free admission during CNY, so now would be a good time to do so.

The promotion is open to all Singapore residents and students.

Free admission to National Orchid Garden from 22-23 Jan

In a Facebook post on Friday (20 Jan), the National Parks Board (NParks) invited people to admire orchids in full bloom this CNY.

To that end, the National Orchid Garden will have free admission for two days from Sunday to Monday (22-23 Jan).

This applies only to Singapore citizens, permanent residents (PRs) or dependents, work permit holders and students.

Proof of status must be presented

Of course, those taking advantage of the offer should show proof of status.

Thus, whether you’re a Singaporean, PR, or holder of a Work Permit or Dependant Pass, the relevant identification documents must be presented.

For students, a valid student card is required.

Free admission is not valid for tour groups, advance tickets and other promotions.

Standard admission charges for adults is S$15, or S$5 for locals. Discounts apply for seniors and students. Children below 12 get in for free.

3 new display houses in National Orchid Garden

For the uninitiated, the National Orchid Garden is located in the Singapore Botanic Gardens, and features over 1000 species and 2000 hybrids on display.

The graden recently underwent enhancement works and three new display houses opened in 2021.

Among the new attractions at the Tropical Montane Orchidetum is the Sembcorp Cool House, designed to emulate a cloud forest between elevations of 1,000-2,000 metres.

Built to maintain a temperature of between 16-23°C, the Sembcorp Cool House houses more than 1,000 orchid species from 5 biogeographical regions.

Its transparent glass panels covering the entire display evoke memories of the Cloud Forest at the Gardens By The Bay.

The Yuen Peng McNeice Bromeliad Collection is where visitors can find plants from the mid-elevation neotropical rainforest — between elevations of 650-1,000m.

Lastly, the Tan Hoon Siang Mist House emulates a paleotropical garden of similar altitude to that of the Yuan Peng McNeice Bromeliad Collection. Here, visitors can catch a glimpse of unique, award-winning orchids.

Outside the display houses, the Lowland Habitat Trail and Secret Ravine usher visitors to a lush haven full of interesting plant varieties.

From regional orchids to tropical valley plants, exploring all of them will be like taking a quick trip around the world.

Visit for a much-needed break

If you’re heading down for a much-needed break from CNY activities, here’s what you need to know:

National Orchid Garden

Address: 1 Cluny Rd, Singapore Botanic Gardens, Singapore 259569

Opening hours: 8.30am-7pm daily (last entry at 6pm)

Nearest MRT: Botanic Gardens/Napier

