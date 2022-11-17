200m Canopy Link Opens At S’pore Botanic Gardens, Enjoy Scenic Walks With Your Family

HPL Canopy Link With Scenic Views & Improved Accessibility Opens At Botanic Gardens

As a garden city, Singapore is full of prime locations for leisurely strolls alongside nature.

Among them is the Botanic Gardens, popular for its lush greenery and breathtaking scenery.

It’s about to get even better for us, though. The HPL Canopy Link, a 200-metre bridge, has finally opened, connecting different sectors of the park together.

Time to schedule your visit to the Botanic Gardens, so you may enjoy the striking views and admire over 30 species of tropical bamboo nestled safely there.

HPL Canopy Link opens in Botanic Gardens

According to NParks’ Facebook post on Thursday (17 Nov), the newly opened HPL Canopy Link grants barrier-free access to different areas of the forest in Botanic Gardens.

Visitors can easily walk from the Gardens’ Learning Forest towards the Gallop Extension, and back again.

The bridge also marks the completion of the Tyersall-Gallop Core, the latest addition to the area.

Furthermore, visitors can enjoy picturesque views of the Gardens’ spectacular collection of tropical bamboo plants, which includes over 30 species.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the bridge is also 200 metres long, and enhances accessibility for visitors.

Those with mobility issues or young children need no longer exit the garden to enter the other sections.

Instead, they can use the bridge to explore the vast range of forest habitats and plant collections on offer.

Building of bridge initially delayed

ST reports that Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam was present at the bridge’s opening. He said,

The bridge’s design encourages a longer walk to experience the nature around, so I’m sure a lot of people will enjoy it.

The building of the bridge, which cost about S$1.25 million, was delayed due to pandemic restrictions and a shortage of manpower and resources.

It was originally going to open in 2020, NParks co-ordinating director Thereis Choo said,

We had to be sensitive to the environment around it. There are forests on both sides. We took our time to make sure we did it properly and carefully.

Featured image adapted from NParks on Facebook.