DBS & Citibank Outage On 14 Oct Due To Cooling Issue At Data Centre

DBS & Citibank Outage Caused By Cooling Issue At Equinix Data Centre

Given how widely used digital banking services are today, one can imagine the inconvenience that any prolonged outage would cause.

This was apparent on Saturday (14 Oct) when a large-scale outage struck banks like DBS and Citibank.

Turns out, the outage was caused by a cooling system issue at a data centre.

This happened during a system upgrade at the data centre, which caused temperatures to soar in some halls.

DBS & Citibank outage on 14 Oct reportedly due to ‘technical issue’ at data centre

Responding to Channel NewsAsia’s (CNA) queries, Equinix, a data centre provider, said a technical issue at one of its data centres was the cause behind the outage.

The issue reportedly coincided with a planned system upgrade at the data centre.

As a result of the glitch, temperatures were raised in some halls at the data centre, which in turn “affected some customers’ operations”.

Equinix has since resolved the issue and is in touch with the affected clients.

According to Equinix’s website, the company has five data centres located across Singapore.

The company also identified Singapore as their “regional digital hub” for its operations in Southeast Asia.

Outage on 14 Oct affected banks & telcos

The outage in question struck at about 3pm on Saturday (14 Oct).

Apart from banks like DBS and Citibank, the outage also affected Telcos like RedOne.

Digital services offered by the affected companies were restored by Sunday (15 Oct).

Some of the affected companies had also traced the outage to a data centre issue early into the outage.

MS News has reached out to Equinix for a statement on the incident.

