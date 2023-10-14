DBS ATMs & Digital Banking Services Down On 14 Oct, Bank Actively Resolving Issue

DBS Banking Services Down On 14 Oct

DBS digital banking and payment services are facing an outage on Saturday (14 Oct) afternoon. There are also reports that ATM services are unavailable.

The bank has since issued a statement confirming the outage and said they’re working on resolving the issue.

Customers complain of issues with DBS banking services

From about 3.40pm today (14 Oct), MS News received complaints from readers claiming that they were unable to access DBS’ digital services.

Attempts to log in to the DBS PayLah! app only led them to encounter an error message.

Customers were also unable to log in via the online banking site.

Some users allegedly received a similar error message when they attempted to access banking services at automated teller machines (ATMs).

Bank working on resolving issue

At about 4.30pm the same day, DBS issued a statement acknowledging the outage.

In the statement, the bank said that they’re actively working to resolve the issues with their banking services and sought customers’ patience.

They also said that they’re “reactivating” their branches to help customers with their transaction requests.

The bank assured customers that their systems were not compromised and took the opportunity to extend their apologies. Customers who wish to follow the latest developments may check DBS’ Facebook page for updates on the ongoing issue.

