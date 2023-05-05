DBS Digital Services Down A Second Time In 2 Months, Back To Normal After 45 Minutes

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

DBS Digital Banking Services Face Disruption Again On 5 May

UPDATE (5 May, 9.35pm): DBS shared that the disruption earlier today was caused by a systems issue that is unrelated to a similar incident on 29 March or their 5 Million Hawker Meals programme. The bank apologises for the inconvenience caused.

About a month ago, DBS experienced a disruption to its digital services, prompting the bank to apologise and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to order an investigation into the incident.

On Friday (5 May), DBS users again encountered issues assessing DBS’ digital banking and mobile services.

The bank acknowledged the difficulties before informing customers that the issue was resolved after 45 minutes.

DBS customers unable to access digital banking service

According to The Straits Times (ST), customers could not log into DBS’ online and mobile services for about an hour from about 12.30pm.

Even physical ATMs were said to be down as well.

Frustrated users left comments on DBS’ Facebook page, complaining about the various problems they were facing.

Many claimed to have issues withdrawing money, making contactless payments, and using the PayLah! app.

A Redditor also took to the Singapore Subreddit to ask if anyone else had difficulties logging the DBS apps.

They certainly weren’t the only ones — in the comments section, many users chimed in with a plethora of problems.

A check on outage tracker Downdetector shows a sudden spike in reports about DBS from around noon.

There were over 3,000 reports at 12.58pm.

Services return to normal after 45 minutes

At 2.35pm, DBS posted an update stating that its digital systems “returned to normal within 45 minutes at 1.30pm”.

In addition, most of the bank’s ATMs started working again.

“Please be assured that our systems are uncompromised, and your monies and deposits remain safe,” it added.

In light of the incident, the bank apologised for the inconvenience caused and thanked users for their patience.

DBS provided an update at 3.10pm, sharing that all their ATMs are now “up and running”.

