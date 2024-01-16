Outram Secondary School Moving To Sengkang In 2026, Will Serve Growing Demand In North-East

Outram Secondary School Will Relocate To Sengkang Come 2026

In 2026, Outram Secondary School will be moving to Sengkang to serve the growing demand in the North-East.

Similarly, Kranji Primary School will relocate to Tengah two years after.

A new primary school and two new preschools will be opening across Singapore as well.

These changes are to meet the shifting needs of residents across Singapore, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) on Tuesday (16 Jan).

MOE took population & availability of school places into consideration

MOE noted in its press release on 16 Jan that it regularly reviews its plans for schools and MOE Kindergartens (MK).

This is to cater to the changing demand for school and preschool places across the country, and ensure there are enough places for families and students.

In doing so, they consider factors such as the current and projected population and the availability of school and preschool places.

The Ministry will hence be implementing the changes mainly in the Western and Southern regions, as well as the North-Eastern and Eastern regions of the island.

Outram Secondary School to move to Sengkang

The first of these changes will come end-2024, when the MK located in Blangah Rise Primary School in Bukit Merah will be ceasing operations.

This is due to decreasing demand for preschools in the area, said MOE.

Next, Outram Secondary School, originally at York Hill, will move to Sengkang in 2026, in order to cater to the higher demand for secondary school places in the North-East.

MOE said that the school is presently located in a mature area where demand for secondary schools is falling.

In preparation for the move, the school will not be admitting new Secondary 1 students in 2025.

It will only accept a new batch of students from 2026 at its Sengkang campus.

The school will thus operate two campuses until 2027, which is when the last batch of Secondary 4 students at the York Hill campus graduates.

Kranji Primary School moving to Tengah in 2028

In 2028, Kranji Primary School (KPS) and the MK within its compounds will relocate from its location in Choa Chu Kang to Tengah.

“The relocation of [Kranji Primary School] is possible because there is a surplus of school places and sufficient government-supported preschool options for families in Choa Chu Kang North,” said MOE.

As such, the school and its MK will cease Primary One (P1) and Kindergarten One enrollments in 2025.

Siblings of existing KPS students and children graduating from MK@Kranji who are participating in the 2024 P1 Registration Exercise will not be able to register for KPS.

That said, there are enough P1 places in Choa Chu Kang for eligible P1 students.

The education ministry also noted that there will be two primary school in Tengah by 2028 following the move by KPS.

KPS will follow Pioneer Primary School which will relocate from Jurong West in 2026.

There will also be a new MK opening in Bukit View Primary School in 2028.

Registration for the 2028 Kindergarten One batch at the new preschool will therefore commence in 2027.

Additionally, a new primary school and MK will open in Tampines North in 2029, as more families are moving into the new Built-To-Order (BTO) houses nearby.

Featured image adapted from Outram Secondary School and Google Maps.